PDP expresses confidence in retaining Taraba

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State in the rescheduled governorship election, Lt Col Agbu Kefas (rtd), has expressed confidence that the party would retain the state given its dominance in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly polls. Kefas who spoke at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, when he accompanied two senators-elect from the state to collect their certificates of return, said PDP has delivered to continue to take Taraba State to the Promised Land. The senators-elect are the current deputy governor of the state, Haruna Manu (Taraba Central) and Senator Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North). Kefas boasted: “There is no vacancy for the opposition in Taraba because we have done well and we promise to do more as we take the state to the Promised Land. “Our determination to retain power come Saturday March 18, 2023 is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. Our theme is moving forward, and as you can see we are already surging ahead in the poll.” Manu, the outgoing deputy governor had said that the presence of the governorship candidate was to affirm their commitment to the party’s victory. He added that with the dominance of the PDP at the national legislature, Kefas administration would enjoy tremendous support needed to move the state forward. Senator Lau, on his part, promised to work to deliver the party’s candidate in his zone “because PDP is the only party that can guarantee development.”
Related Articles
COVID-19: Appreciating NYSC’s Leading Role
The National Youth Service Corps has been in the news since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It has been argued in some quarters on the safety of corp members while in orientation camps. I recall that some called for the suspension of the NYSC orientation camp exercise indefinitely. While I agreed with them to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari: Cardinal designate, Bishop Okpaleke, ably qualified
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the new Cardinal- designate, Bishop Peter Okpaleke, as ably qualified. He added that having him in that position would benefit the country. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who expressed happiness at the development, commended Pope Francis for appointing Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diosese, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC leaders seek state of emergency in Benue
The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state “since Governor (Samuel) Ortom has consistently alleged that the security situation has deteriorated in such a manner that the lives of Benue people are not secure”. The party, who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)