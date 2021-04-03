News

PDP expresses worry over missing NAF jet

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over conflicting reports and claims surrounding the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force fighter jet and its pilots.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the Nigerian troops fighting in the frontlines put their lives on the line for the security of the country.
The party, however, called on the troops not to allow the situation to dampen their spirits at this critical time, and said all patriotic Nigerians appreciate their sacrifices in defending the nation despite the odds.
The party urged the Nigerian Air Force to hasten its investigation on the matter so that Nigerians would be adequately informed.
It asked Nigerians to remain at alert and continue to support and pray for the troops as they battle in the fronts.
Meanwhile, PDP has expressed shock over the death of the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

Reporter

