PDP extends nomination forms’ sale by a week

Posted on

…aspirants in last-minute rush to beat deadline

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members aspiring to the various offices in the 2023 general election on Wednesday made spirited efforts to beat the April 1 deadline for sale of nomination forms. Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who is seeking re-election; Idorenyin James Umo and Dr Kingsley Ude – were at the party’s secretariat for the governorship nomination forms. Umo and Ude are vying for AkwaIbomandEnugugovernorship tickets respectively Also, Human Rights’ Radio, popularly called ‘Brekete Family’, bought the presidential nomination form for Akwa State Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel. But PDP has extended the sale of the forms to April 8.

The “Good People of Adamawa State”, who purchased the nomination form for Finitiri, said they did so because of “the enormous achievements that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri has achieved within the period of three years”. Abdulrahman Bobboi, who led the group, said the governor had recorded achievements in the areas of security, education and road infrastructure.

He said: “It is good for me to inform you that he has changed the educational system of Adamawa to an advanced level. In one of the state universities he inherited, that university had only three pro-fessors. Today we have over 50 professors at that university. “The National University Commission has approved a master’s degree programme in the university to train doctors and lawyers. This is an achievement within a short period of time.” Umo, a former member of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, promised to offer purposeful leadership if he becomes governor. Umo said he was not bothered about the endorsement of an aspirant by Emmanuel as his successor. Ude said he is the man to beat in the primary

 

