PDP extends sale of Anambra guber forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the Anambra State governorship election by one week.
The sale of the from was originally slated to end on March 31, but a statement by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu, said it will now end on April 7.
“In the same vein the date for the submission of the forms have correspondingly been extended to Saturday April 10, 2021.
“All aspirants, leaders of our party, critical stakeholders as well as our teeming supporters in Anambra are to take note and guided accordingly,” the statement added.
Before the extension, 14 aspirants had bought the forms, among them are three women and 11 men.

