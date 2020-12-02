PDP factions disagree over participation in Kano LG election

The Ambassador Aminu Wali-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has disagreed with the Kwankwasiyya Movement over participation in the forthcoming January 2021, Kano Local Government Elections, expressing their readiness to participate fully.

The state’s Interim Chairman of the faction, Muhammina Lamido announced this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

The Kwankwasiyya faction of the PDP had earlier told newsmen that they will not take part in the election.

According to Lamido: “The attention of the PDP interim administrative committee in Kano State has been drawn to a media statement accredited to one Danladi Abdulhamid, saying that the PDP in Kano State does not have candidates and may not partake in the election.

“This is far from the truth. For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP in Kano State did not authorise the said person to make the statement and does not possess the standing and mandate to make the statement.

“As matters stand, the only organ of PDP with the power to act under section 24(2)(b) of the PDP constitution.

“Is the state Executive Committee through the Interim administrative committee led by the undersigned preparations for participation in the election are on top gear and the committee shall in due cours inform the general public and Kano State Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) of its candidates for the election.

“We wish to inform you to call upon KANSIEC to consider bringing down the cost of the application forms for candidates in the election in order to make it more affordable for oppositions parties in the state.

“This is one step towards providing a level playing field and opening the political space for all. Kano State should not be turned into a one party state with the attendant consequences.”

This is even as the Kano State government says the disgruntle Kwankwasiyya movement claims to have withdrawn from the forthcoming local government elections in the state is nothing but a face saving scheme considering that it has no platform to partake in the polls.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement in reaction to the movement’s decision to boycott the election, said the decision was to reassure its gullible members that it is still relevant

