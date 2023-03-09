PDP failed because it disregarded zoning –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to abandon zoning is largely to blame for its catastrophic defeat in the just concluded presidential election. Wike said that the party embarked on self-destruction by blatantly dumping the zoning arrangements entrenched in the party’s constitution, insisting that it is in clear violation of the party’s constitution. Wike spoke yesterday when the three Rivers State senators-elect; comprising the Deputy Governor, Dr. Harry Banigo; Senator Barry Mpigi and Hon. All well Onyesoh, visited him at his private residence in Rumueprikom to present their Certificate of Return issued to them by INEC to him. The governor reiterated that PDP’s Constitution, Section 7(3)(c) states “in pursuant of the principles of equity, justice, and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation of elective and appointive offices.”

