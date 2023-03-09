PDP failed because it disregarded zoning –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to abandon zoning is largely to blame for its catastrophic defeat in the just concluded presidential election. Wike said that the party embarked on self-destruction by blatantly dumping the zoning arrangements entrenched in the party’s constitution, insisting that it is in clear violation of the party’s constitution. Wike spoke yesterday when the three Rivers State senators-elect; comprising the Deputy Governor, Dr. Harry Banigo; Senator Barry Mpigi and Hon. All well Onyesoh, visited him at his private residence in Rumueprikom to present their Certificate of Return issued to them by INEC to him. The governor reiterated that PDP’s Constitution, Section 7(3)(c) states “in pursuant of the principles of equity, justice, and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation of elective and appointive offices.”
Related Articles
Northern Cleric calls on the north to use Femi Fani Kayode’s support to promote the region
Femi Fani Kayode’s visit to Zamfara state and the conferment of a chieftancy title on him, by the Shinkafi Emirate may have generated a lot of negative reaction and resistance from some sections of the north, but Northern Cleric, Deyemi Saka has called on the north to see the matter, as a golden opportunity […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’re ready for peace on conditions, Shekarau tells APC leaders
Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State and serving senator, has expressed readiness to reconcile with Governor Umar Ganduje on strict conditions of respecting their positions. “We are ready to reconcile with the Ganduje-led faction on strict conditions of equity and fairness to all members of All Progressive Congress in Kano, and our […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens
Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing’s imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year. The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)