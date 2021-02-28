News

PDP, Fayose demand Yakasai’s unconditional release

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Adewunmi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose have called for the immediate and unconditional release of Salihu Yakasai, son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, from security custody.

 

The party in a statement by the National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Yakasai’s reported arrest by security operatives and his alleged detention in a secret facility, just after his criticism against the Buhari administration’s failures in the fight against banditry, as unacceptable.

 

“Salihu Yakasai’s ordeal is a sad reminder of the sudden disappearance of another known critic of the Buhari administration, Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Abu Hanifa Dadiyata, since August 2019,” PDP noted.

 

The party reminded the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government that Nigeria is a democratic nation, adding that the rights of citizens, including their freedom of expression, within the ambit of the law, are guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended). “Our party therefore rejects the arrest of Salihu Yakasai, for joining other patriotic Nigerians in demanding a presidential commitment of a decisive action to rescue the abducted Zamfara schoolgirls as well as to end all acts of terrorism in our country,” PDP said.

 

Fayose in series of tweets also commended Salihu Yakasai for being courageous enough to speak truth to power, said “This singular action of his has made him the latest hero of our democracy, and in turn confirmed that there is hope for a united Nigeria.”

 

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Fayose said it was sad that Nigerians cannot criticize the same President Buhari, who did not only speak against his predecessors, but also led protests. He said “I join all wellmeaning Nigerians to demand for the immediate release of Salihu Yakasai. He did not commit any offence to warrant being taken into custody.

 

“That he was arrested like a common criminal by the DSS just because he spoke his mind against a President that is more like the servant of the people is another sad commentary on how low this APC govt of Buhari has gone. “

 

“ It is sad that under this government, our security men are only efficient in persecuting whoever speaks against the President.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

