PDP fixes national convention for Oct. 30

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed its elective national convention for October 30 and 31. However, the venue will be decided after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting holding today. The decision was reached at the 40th national caucus meeting of the party held in Abuja yesterday. The meeting was presided over by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who was on Thursday recognised as acting national chairman by the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the PDP Governors’ Forum.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who was restored to office by Birini Kebbi High Court on Thursday, was in his office in the party’s secretariat around 9am. He held consultations with the acting national chairman, chairman of BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin and other party leaders but was not allowed to preside over the caucus meeting. Shortly before the meeting, Senator Jibrin informed party leaders that Secondus was insisting on presiding over the meeting. Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was sent to talk to him. Tambuwal who briefed journalists after the meeting said: ‘‘The caucus resolved to submit to the NEC the recommendation from the NWC for the National Convention of our party to be held between Friday 30 and Saturday 31 October.’’

The governor said an eight-man committee headed by the former President of the Senate, David Mark, has been set up; “to interface with our leaders who are involved in these issues of court so that all court matters can be now withdrawn and then for normalcy to continue to return to the party. “I appeal on behalf of this body, to all well meaning members of our party, in the interest of the party, to sheath their swords and let us embrace peace because Nigeria is waiting for PDP. I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally.”

The governor further stated that the party was yet to receive the court order reinstating Secondus as national chairman. Akinwonmi had informed the meeting that he was in receipt of a letter, which he would like the caucus to discuss before other issues. He did not disclose the content of the letter before the meeting went into close door session. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, eight governors, two deputy governors; from Abia and Zamfara as well as former presidents of the Senate, were some of PDP leaders who attended the meeting.

