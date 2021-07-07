PDP flays alleged plan to promote Magu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described as an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians, the rumoured plan by the Federal Government to promote former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. There were reports that Magu, who was allegedly indicted by Justice Ayo Salami Presidential Investigation Panel, might be promoted to an Assistant Inspector-General of Police. But PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said doing so would amount to rewarding corruption. The party noted that the former EFCC chairman was indicted in the alleged stealing of billions of naira recovered by the commission as well as cases of abuse of office. PDP also recalled that the Department of State Services (DSS) indicted him and was against his confirmation as EFCC chairman, saying that he would “constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government.”

