PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This will be the first meeting of the governors after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) led by former president of the Senate Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The state chief executives had suspended their peer-review meeting after they met in Bauchi in July last year, to deal with issues arising from leadership crisis in the party, which culminated in last October’s national convention.

A statement by the director- general of PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the Port Harcourt meeting would “review the state of the states, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria,” a new mantra of the new party leadership.

Maduabum said the governors were working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and Senator Ayu-led NWC for “a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.”

He said Ayu has been invited to attend the Port Harcourt meeting and to hold consultations with the governors “on strategies for executing the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria project.”

Beyond the stated agenda, the governors may also discuss the 2023 general election. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is expected to preside over the meeting.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...