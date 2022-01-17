News

PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comments Off on PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

This will be the first meeting of the governors after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) led by former president of the Senate Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

 

The state chief executives had suspended their peer-review meeting after they met in Bauchi in July last year, to deal with issues arising from leadership crisis in the party, which culminated in last October’s national convention.

 

A statement by the director- general of PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the Port Harcourt meeting would “review the state of the states, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria,” a new mantra of the new party leadership.

 

Maduabum said the governors were working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and Senator Ayu-led NWC for “a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.”

 

He said Ayu has been invited to attend the Port Harcourt meeting and to hold consultations with the governors “on strategies for executing the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria project.”

 

Beyond the stated agenda, the governors may also discuss the 2023 general election. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is expected to preside over the meeting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion.   Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made […]
News Top Stories

World Bank to Nigeria: Sustain reforms to avoid worse recession

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The World Bank has encouraged Nigeria government to sustain current reforms, uphold right mix of policy measures or risk sliding into deep recession. The advice was contained in World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report issued yesterday titled, “Rising to the Challenge: Nigeria’s COVID response”. The report warned that “in the next three years, an […]
News

Kalu laments murder of ex-Presidential Adviser, Gulak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State over the demise of the former Presidential Adviser on Political Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Alhaji Ahmed Gulak. The politician […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica