News

PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comments Off on PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This will be the first meeting of the governors after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) led by former President of the Senate Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The state chief executives had suspended their peer-review meeting after they met in Bauchi in July last year, to deal with issues arising from leadership crisis in the party, which culminated in last October’s National Convention.

A statement by the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum said the Port Harcourt meeting would “review the state of the states, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP  to provide the necessary leadership to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria,” a new mantra of the new party leadership.

Maduabum said the governors were working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and Senator Ayu-led NWC for “a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.”

He said Dr Ayu has been invited to attend the Port Harcourt meeting and to hold consultations with the governors “on strategies for executing the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria project.”

Beyond the stated agenda, the governors may also discuss the 2023 general election.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is expected to preside over the meeting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo Missing Child: Appeal Court frees Prophet Alfa

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Court of Appeal, Akure Division, has set free the Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure the State capital, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court over the disappearance of child in his church. In the judgment that lasted for about one hour, the Presiding Judge, Justice […]
News

Omolori fights back over retirement, insists he’s still N’Assembly clerk

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, says his continued stay in office is backed by law and cannot be voided by the National Assembly Service Commission. In a statement shared with online newspaper, TheCable on Wednesday, Omolori said the commission does not have the powers to set aside the revised condition of service passed […]
News

300% fuel hike, NLC vows to cripple economy nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says no current negotiation with FG on fuel price increase The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to ensure all services were withdrawn nationwide, should the Federal Government proceed to effect the 300 percent increase in fuel price, proposed by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). This came as the Congress warned that further threats and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica