PDP governorship aspirant seeks dissolution of Ogun executive council

A governorship aspirant in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Segun Sowunmi, instituted a suit at the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan. He is praying the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the Ogun State High court which struck out his suit seeking the dissolution of the state party executive council. Sowunmi had approached an Ogun state High court to challenge a statement credited to a fellow contestant, Hon. Ladi Adebutu that his nomination form was procured for him by members of the state executive council.
He is praying the court to dissolve the state executive council on the grounds of violation of their oath of office and bias. In his notice of appeal, Sowunmi claimed that the judge “was in grave error when he held that only the Federal High Court can exercise jurisdiction in redressing the appellant’s complaint.

 

Exposed: NNPC, NPA , NIMASA others failed to remit N2trn into FG’s Account –Senate

The Senate has revealed that some government-owned enterprises failed to remit over N2 trillion operational surplus to the Federal Government coffers.   But a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation, claimed that the unremitted fund might be  to the tune of N3 trillion. Interestingly, this is […]
Suspended Nasarawa LG chairmen plead guilty of insubordination

The suspended Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, Hon. Mohammed Sani Otto and the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Lawal Karshi, yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of insubordination leveled against them by the state House of Assembly. The two officials, who appeared before an adhoc committee set up by the […]
Benue: CAN kicks against Kaduna law regulating preaching of Christianity

*Says man can’t regulate God Almighty *Seeks protection for NYSC members The Benue State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Tuesday kicked against the Bill to regulate preaching of Christianity already signed into law in Kaduna State saying it is a direct attack on the Almighty God. Besides, the association also admonished the […]

