PDP governorship aspirant seeks dissolution of Ogun executive council

A governorship aspirant in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Segun Sowunmi, instituted a suit at the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan. He is praying the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the Ogun State High court which struck out his suit seeking the dissolution of the state party executive council. Sowunmi had approached an Ogun state High court to challenge a statement credited to a fellow contestant, Hon. Ladi Adebutu that his nomination form was procured for him by members of the state executive council.

He is praying the court to dissolve the state executive council on the grounds of violation of their oath of office and bias. In his notice of appeal, Sowunmi claimed that the judge “was in grave error when he held that only the Federal High Court can exercise jurisdiction in redressing the appellant’s complaint.

