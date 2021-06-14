PDP govs berate NNPC, CBN operations; say activities undermining economy

The PDP Governors’ Forum rose from their meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday berating the operations of both the NNPC and CBN describing them as unhealthy for the economy of the country.

The meeting attended by 14 PDP governors deliberated on the deteriorating economic and security situation in the country, and worsening social and political tensions

In a communique made available to journalists, the Forum examined the operations of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and expressed alarm at the opaque manner it carries out its operations.

They decried the recent NNPCs decision not to make its statutory contributions to the Federation Account, thereby starving the states and local governments and indeed Nigerians of funds needed for employment, development and general wellbeing.

According to the communique: “The meeting emphasised that under the Constitution, the NNPC is duty bound to make proceeds of sale or business of petroleum available to the Federation Account which belongs to the three tiers of government, excluding reasonable and verified and verifiable cost of operations.

“The Federal government through NNPC is a manager of our oil wealth merely as A TRUSTEE for all Nigerians.”

Like this: Like Loading...