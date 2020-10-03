….PDP, Govs’ Forum felicitate with Diri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and PDP Governors’ Forum have felicitated with Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, over his victory at Appeal Court. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the affirmation of Diri’s election by the appellate court is victory for rule of law and the genuine will of the people of Bayelsa State.

The party said: “Our party congratulates the people of Bayelsa and notes that the celebration that erupted in state at the breaking of the news of the verdict is not only a testimony that indeed justice was upheld but also that Govenor Diri is indeed the choice of the people.

“Our party therefore urges Governor Diri not to relent but continue in his commitment towards the good of all, in line with the manifesto of the PDP,” the party advised. On its part, the PDP Governors’ Forum, in a statement by its Director General, Cyril Maduabum, said the news of the judgement did not come as a surprise because it has been obvious that the hand of God is on the throne, concerning Diri’s leadership of Bayelsa State.

