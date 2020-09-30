PDP govs in Benin, hail Oba Ewuare 11 over Obaseki’s victory

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday led four other governors elected on the party platform to the ancient palace of BeninKingdomto thankOba Ewuare 11 for his role that led to the party’s success during the governorship election held on September 19 this year in Edo State. Wike was the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who won the election against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and 12 other candidates who participated in the exercise. That was as Oba Ewuare 11 cautioned leaders of the PDP against having hidden godfathers out to control Governor Obaseki as such would counterproductive to what they preached.

Among the PDP governors on the visit to Oba’s palace were Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Chief Nyesom Wike of Rivers and the host governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. Also on the visit was the National Vice chairman (,South-South) of the PDP, Chief Dan Osi Orbih and other party leaders and aides of the governors.

Wike said: “Royal Majesty, just like the governor of Sokoto State said when we came here to flag off the campaign of our brother Godwin Obaseki, we made a promise to you and the palace that by the special grace of God, if Godiwn Obaseki emerges as the winner, we will come back here and thank the Oba and the palace chiefs. On the 19th of September, election was held and then on the 20th of September, Godwin Obaseki was declared as the winner of that election.”

“As is our tradition in PDP, we will always respect the traditional institution and whatever promise we have made, we will always fulfill that promise. And so today, we have come on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party; other governors would have been here but because of other engagements, I have to come with Oyo Adamawa, Sokoto ad Rivers and of course including your own son, Edo State (Obaseki) to come and thank you and thank the palace leaders.” Wike also reminded the monarch that, “You made a promise to us that as a traditional ruler, and as far as everybody is concerned you are apolitical and so that you will not canvass for votes for anybody but what you preach is that there should be peace, there should be free and fair election.

Your Royal Majesty, we have seen with our eyes, indeed there was a free and fair election, indeed the election was peaceful.” According to him: “You said you will pray to our ancestors that in Edo, there shouldn’t be bloodshed and that is why the election was very free, was not violent and a leader has emerged we felt it will be very bad on our part if wehavemadethatcommitment before and you have also made commitment that you will pray that there will be peace and that you will pray that there will be free and fair election and there was free and fair election, and there was peace.” “Then, we have no duty other than to come and also play our role to say thank you for gathering the entire people of Edo State to make sure that Edo State was peaceful and the election was free and fair and that is what we have come here to do today,” they stated.

“We are not a party that will promise and fail. When we promise, we will deliver and to take your son now that he is back for everybody to unite together for the development of Edo state,” Wike added.

In his remarks, HRM Oba Ewuare 11 Ogidigan said: “I thank our ancestors for hearing our prayers. Thank God for ensuring that peace reigned. If you will recall, when I invited the distinguished political actors of all the political parties particularly the two most active political actors, I also said why were they being called gladiators as if they were in the coliseum in Rome? I asked if they had been to the coliseumwherethekillthemselves at all cost? Where the winner is the only one that is alive to claim victory and all the others dead?”

