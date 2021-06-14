PDP govs meet on insecurity, economy

News Top Stories

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for their monthly meeting. A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum said the meeting would focus on the deteriorating state of the Nigerian economy.

 

According to him, apart from measures to rescue Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the statement said the alarming challenges that stretched the social fabric of the country, and the emerging threats to democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism in Nigeria, will be discussed.

 

The governors will also further discuss how to continue with good governance measures in their respective states.

 

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is expected to address the opening session of the meeting before it goes into working session About 10 PDP governors are already in Uyo for the meeting.

