News Top Stories

PDP govs meet on insecurity, economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for their monthly meeting.

A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum on Sunday, said the meeting would focus on the deteriorating state of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, apart from measures to rescue Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the statement said the alarming challenges that stretched the social fabric of the country, and the emerging threats to democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism in Nigeria, will be discussed.

The governors will also further discuss how to continue with good governance measures in their respective states.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is expected to address the opening session of the meeting before it goes into working session

About 10 PDP governors are already in Uyo for the meeting.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

God needs Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Prophet tells Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The Presiding Minister of the End of All Ministries (TEAM), Prophet Olisadelum Onuoha, has said God has specific need for the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu State, for a three-day crusade to cleanse the world from coronavirus diseases and end the reign of queen of death.   The Prophet, however, regretted that all entreaties to […]
News

Embrace e-voting, expert tells groups, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

News (pix: voters) …as firm introduces paperless platform to protect ballot’s integrity As more Nigerians call for the protection of democracy through credible elections, an expert in innovative digital solutions on Monday called on the nation to embrace e-voting as an alternative to paper-based ballots, saying Nigeria will experience a better voting system, if electronic […]
News

Kano LGs get N20m each to renovate schools

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, at the weekend disclosed that the state government has spent well over N3 billion on improvement of education in the state.   This followed the decision of the government to release N20 million to each of the local government areas in the state to help renovate primary schools in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica