PDP Govs: Nigeria’s N36trn foreign debt unsustainable

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Tony Anichebe Uyo

…task NASS on Electoral Act, Constitution amendments

 

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decried the rising foreign debt profile of the country, and cautioned that “the borrowing spree of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government if unchecked, would lead Nigeria into avoidable bankruptcy.”

 

The governors, who met in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, under the auspices of PDP Governors’ Forum, also called on the National Assembly to expedite action in passing the Electoral Act and constitution amendments to ensure restructuring and decentralisation of governmental powers and functions.

 

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the state chief executives frowned at the situation where over 80 percent of normal appropriation is spent on debt servicing.

 

The communiqué, which was read by the Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, regretted that the gains of the PDP government under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, where Nigeria exited its foreign debt obligations have been destroyed.

 

Tambuwal noted that: “Borrowing for frivolous items such as funding the Nigerian Television Authority is scandalous,” and advised that: “Money should only be borrowed for productive purposes as Nigeria’s current debt of over N36 trillion is becoming clearly unsustainable relative to our earnings and GDP. “We should not saddle incoming generations with an undue debt burden.”

 

He advised that the states should have a say in the determination of operating costs to ensure transparency and accountability, and called on other agencies of government such as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Customs and Excise and similar organisations that are statutorily required to make contributions into the Federation Account, to do more.

 

Tambuwal was not also happy at the fail-adminure of the Revenue Mobilisation,

 

Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to send the revised Revenue Allocation Formula to President Muhammadu Buhari for transmission to the National Assembly for enactment.

 

PDP governors also supported the implementation of judicial and legislative autonomy in the federation and states, in conformity with the extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as well as the involvement of states in mining and geophysical activities within their states.

 

Thirteen out of the 14 PDP governors attended the meeting while Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Mohammed, represented the governor. This was the third meeting the governors would hold outside Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

