News

PDP govs playing politics of division, hate, creating communal disturbances – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidency has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors of playing the politics of division, hate and creating community disturbances.

Responding to a communiqué by the governors after their recent meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, where they urged Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 general election because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor performance since 2015, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a release Sunday criticized the communiqué.

According to him, the ‘delusional’ statement sought to cover up the serial and criminal failures of the PDP’s long and damaging period in office, which the Buhari’s administration and All Progressives Congress (APC) have strived to repair in the past seven years.

Shehu said: “We cannot forget under PDP, the nation had an army full of phantom soldiers whose pay went to PDP politicians’ pockets while our under-resourced real soldiers died in the fight against terrorist insurgents and our international allies refused to supply Nigeria kit and military aid.

“Today with the APC, the army is resourced, we have fighter jets from our partners, Boko Haram is being driven from every inch of Nigerian territory, and ISWA’s leader was eliminated in a Nigerian airstrike.

“We cannot ignore how PDP politicians sought – and continue to seek – to inflame ethnic and religious tensions by refusing to even proffer a solution to the herder-farmer clashes which became most prevalent under their misrule.

“Today with APC in government, there are ranches on federal land and in state land where there is the willingness to establish them. Clashes are reduced. Lives are saved, and livelihoods are enriched.

“We will always remember how PDP politicians intentionally encouraged and exploited the black market in currency exchange to convert ill-gotten gains to foreign currency and undermine our national currency, then spirited their funds abroad in their billions and into foreign bank accounts.

“Today with the APC we support our national currency; we have achieved self-sufficiency in rice and fertilizer production; we refuse to allow greedy politicians and businessmen to hide their money overseas, and instead build an economy here in Nigeria for all.

“We will always know how PDP politicians raided the NNPC, consistently failed to pay into the Federation Account and, in the last year of PDP misrule, $20 billion dollars was simply found ‘missing’.

“Today with APC, funds from NNPC are directly and transparently used to fund social and health programs – such as COVID-19 response, the construction of roads, bridges and rail, and equipping of hospitals to cope with new and existing challenges.

“And then there are those PDP leaders in attendance who signed the communiqué. Who would trust such people with the running of our country?

 “Who can believe a word these people say, as they looked outwardly stylish but harrowed by power-sharing and other troubles inwardly?

“These people, who play the politics of division and hate, create communal disturbances, need to change.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate asks AGF to sanction his officers over $274.2m loss

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate has uncovered how some officials of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation made Nigeria to lose the sum of $274.2 million (N54.1bn) on external loans. This discovery is contained in the report of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which was considered and approved by the Red Chamber before proceeding on […]
News Top Stories

Anambra: APC decries spate of attacks on members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…says Oforma’s death, politically motivated   …urges Obiano, security operatives to urgently restore security in the state   The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State, Sen. Andy Uba, has decried the spate of attacks on members of the party in the state ahead of the […]
News

Fake news threatens deployment of technology to Nigeria’s agriculture –Minister

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on media practitioners to avoid fake news, because it is capable of frustrating government’s efforts towards deployment of biotechnology to the country’s agricultural sector.   Onu who disclosed this Abuja over the weekend, during the 4th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica