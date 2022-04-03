PDP govs playing politics of division, hate, creating communal disturbances – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors of playing the politics of division, hate and creating community disturbances.

Responding to a communiqué by the governors after their recent meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, where they urged Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 general election because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor performance since 2015, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a release Sunday criticized the communiqué.

According to him, the ‘delusional’ statement sought to cover up the serial and criminal failures of the PDP’s long and damaging period in office, which the Buhari’s administration and All Progressives Congress (APC) have strived to repair in the past seven years.

Shehu said: “We cannot forget under PDP, the nation had an army full of phantom soldiers whose pay went to PDP politicians’ pockets while our under-resourced real soldiers died in the fight against terrorist insurgents and our international allies refused to supply Nigeria kit and military aid.

“Today with the APC, the army is resourced, we have fighter jets from our partners, Boko Haram is being driven from every inch of Nigerian territory, and ISWA’s leader was eliminated in a Nigerian airstrike.

“We cannot ignore how PDP politicians sought – and continue to seek – to inflame ethnic and religious tensions by refusing to even proffer a solution to the herder-farmer clashes which became most prevalent under their misrule.

“Today with APC in government, there are ranches on federal land and in state land where there is the willingness to establish them. Clashes are reduced. Lives are saved, and livelihoods are enriched.

“We will always remember how PDP politicians intentionally encouraged and exploited the black market in currency exchange to convert ill-gotten gains to foreign currency and undermine our national currency, then spirited their funds abroad in their billions and into foreign bank accounts.

“Today with the APC we support our national currency; we have achieved self-sufficiency in rice and fertilizer production; we refuse to allow greedy politicians and businessmen to hide their money overseas, and instead build an economy here in Nigeria for all.

“We will always know how PDP politicians raided the NNPC, consistently failed to pay into the Federation Account and, in the last year of PDP misrule, $20 billion dollars was simply found ‘missing’.

“Today with APC, funds from NNPC are directly and transparently used to fund social and health programs – such as COVID-19 response, the construction of roads, bridges and rail, and equipping of hospitals to cope with new and existing challenges.

“And then there are those PDP leaders in attendance who signed the communiqué. Who would trust such people with the running of our country?

“Who can believe a word these people say, as they looked outwardly stylish but harrowed by power-sharing and other troubles inwardly?

“These people, who play the politics of division and hate, create communal disturbances, need to change.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...