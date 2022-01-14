Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
PDP govs rally round Atiku to rescue Nigeria, says Fintiri

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has disclosed that all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are working assiduously to rescue Nigerians from the clutches of the present administration. Fintiri noted that what Nigeria needed was an experienced person with robust plan to make a difference in government, leadership, direction and among all to rescue Nigerians in the current economic quagmire.

Speaking yesterday after swearing in 21 caretaker Chairmen at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola Adamawa State, Fintiri said: “Government, he maintained, has changed the narrative of the state within thirty one months in developing the State and so expect same from all the 21 Local Government Areas.” According to Fintiri, he wants them to do the same for their people by deploying development at the wards and Local Government by using their meager funds and with support from the government. He added: “With the local government election in the next ninety days, it is expected that they would ensure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is deepen in the grassroots and so should do their best.”

 

