PDP govs, stakeholders unite in Uyo, strategises for 2023

As the 2023 general election inches closer, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South South governors and leaders to form a common front that will ensure the party reclaims power as well as revive the ailing economy in the country.

Emmanuel made the call on Sunday night while hosting the PDP South South zonal meeting, held at Ibom Hall, Uyo. The governor, who is the Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of PDP, harped on the need for South South leaders of the party to demonstrate unity of purpose and strength as a party that will make a difference in revamping the economy again.

He said: “We are gathered here this evening so that we can have a common front and also negotiate strongly as a people because if we go individually we won’t be able to make an impact, but if we go as a group and a team, I want to believe that we will make a very strong impact.

“Let us be rest assured that in the next dispensation, this country will go back to PDP and on PDP this country must stand.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...