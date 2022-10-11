News

PDP govs, stakeholders unite in Uyo, strategises for 2023

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO Comment(0)

As the 2023 general election inches closer, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South South governors and leaders to form a common front that will ensure the party reclaims power as well as revive the ailing economy in the country.

Emmanuel made the call on Sunday night while hosting the PDP South South zonal meeting, held at Ibom Hall, Uyo. The governor, who is the Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of PDP, harped on the need for South South leaders of the party to demonstrate unity of purpose and strength as a party that will make a difference in revamping the economy again.

He said: “We are gathered here this evening so that we can have a common front and also negotiate strongly as a people because if we go individually we won’t be able to make an impact, but if we go as a group and a team, I want to believe that we will make a very strong impact.

“Let us be rest assured that in the next dispensation, this country will go back to PDP and on PDP this country must stand.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023 Presidency: Arewa youths query Osinbajo’s qualifications to run

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

A Coalition of Arewa Youths have further punctured the Presidential aspiration of Vice  President Yemi Osinbajo, claiming that he lacks the moral latitude to run, due to the questionable ways he managed National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP). The group yesterday said Nigerians should reject him and others who have directly or indirectly participated in implementing […]
News

Oyo fingers opposition behind fake Amotekun

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

…as Amotekun boss brands motorcyclists as spying for kidnappers The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oyo State chapter yesterday said that its suspicion of opposition parties in the state having connection with the discovered fake Amotekun corps uniforms purposely to sponsor hoodlums and cause mayhem in the state was justified following capturing of some of the […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to CNG: Igbo will never kneel for 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…says North should rather beg Ndigbo to occupy office Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, told the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) that the Igbo will explore every available option to gain the support of other Nigerians for the 2023 presidency. The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, however, said that such available options do not include kneeling in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica