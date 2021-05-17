News

PDP govs to Buhari: Send bill to NASS to amend Constitution, devolve powers to states

Twelve of the 15 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- controlled states in the country met Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states, particularly with respect to security arrangements in the country.

 

The meeting led by Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sokoto State, and held at the IITA, Moniya Ibadan harped on the insecurity in the country, while calling on the Federal Government to expedite action on the burning agitation for state policing and the general security architecture of the country.

 

Worried by the worsening security situation and collapsing economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the governors at the end of the one-day consultative meeting hosted by the Oyo State Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde, issued a six-point Communique.

 

Also in attendance were: Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Gov. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Gov. Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde of Oyo State;  Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Deputy Gov. Mahdi Mohd of Zamfara State who represented his boss.

To give a potent teeth to the security issue, the governors equally urged President Buhari to convene a meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, to evolve and implement strategies towards combating the present threats to the nation’s union.

 

