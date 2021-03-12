PDP govs to collaborate with FG to fight insecurity

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have promised to collaborate with the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity in the country. The governors, who met physically for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, however, called for the diversification of the economy in the face of recent increase in crude oil prices. The meeting, which was attended by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, lasted for five hours.

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the governors resolved to continue to work with the Federal Government with the sole aim of reestablishing peace in troubled areas of the country.

“We must not play politics with security and we must all work together to ensure that we bring back peace in our land. So, we have agreed to continue to work with the Federal Government in that regard,” Tambuwal stated. On the no-fly-zone declared on Zamfara State by the Federal Government, the governor said Governor Bello Matawalle, who was present at the meeting, accepted the decision, “if the aim is to ensure that there is security, reestablishment of peace in Zamafara State. “So, I believe that as we’ve said, whatever measures that are within the contemplation of the Constitution, have been taken by the Federal Government, we all resolved to support those measures.”

The Sokoto State governor said President Muhammadu Buhari should bring succour and relief to the people of Nigeria and support state governments in the discharge of their mandate, by making available resources to the states to execute people oriented projects.

