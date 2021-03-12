News

PDP govs to collaborate with FG to fight insecurity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have promised to collaborate with the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity in the country. The governors, who met physically for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, however, called for the diversification of the economy in the face of recent increase in crude oil prices. The meeting, which was attended by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, lasted for five hours.

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the governors resolved to continue to work with the Federal Government with the sole aim of reestablishing peace in troubled areas of the country.

“We must not play politics with security and we must all work together to ensure that we bring back peace in our land. So, we have agreed to continue to work with the Federal Government in that regard,” Tambuwal stated. On the no-fly-zone declared on Zamfara State by the Federal Government, the governor said Governor Bello Matawalle, who was present at the meeting, accepted the decision, “if the aim is to ensure that there is security, reestablishment of peace in Zamafara State. “So, I believe that as we’ve said, whatever measures that are within the contemplation of the Constitution, have been taken by the Federal Government, we all resolved to support those measures.”

The Sokoto State governor said President Muhammadu Buhari should bring succour and relief to the people of Nigeria and support state governments in the discharge of their mandate, by making available resources to the states to execute people oriented projects.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG kicks off 774,000 special public works programme

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

After several delays, the Federal Government has finally flagged off the commencement of the controversial Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) designed to engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians nationwide, for three months. The programme, which was expected to have commenced on October 1, 2020, was designed by President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigate the lack of job opportunities […]
News

Benue PDP lauds gov’s ban on open grazing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday expressed optimism that Nigerians would witness great improvement in security across the nation following the declaration by state governors that open grazing of livestock be banned in the country.   The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) yesterday rose from […]
News

COVID-19: Death toll rises to 21, active cases hit 387 in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Government yesterday reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe all precautionary health and safety guidelines against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This is as the state government raised the alarm that the state had recorded 21 deaths and 38 active cases since the second wave of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica