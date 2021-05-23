News Top Stories

PDP govs to EFCC: You’re witchhunting our officials

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the recent invitation of officials of the party by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) “on a spurious petition” by a former member was a witch hunt.

 

The governors, in a statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, noted that PDP as a political party was accountable to its members and the general public for its actions.

 

The forum expressed concern that the old tactics of using the EFCC to silence political opposition was creeping into the polity once again.

 

“We had expected that the EFCC under a new leadership will learn from the mistakes of its predecessors.

“It is a misplaced priority for EFCC to abandon revelations of monumental fraud by various officials and agencies of the Federal Government to pursue the PDP, which is the main opposition party doing a yeoman’s job of preventing the descent into chaos and anarchy in Nigeria.

 

“Perhaps, certain interests in government are worried about the increasingly assertive role the PDP is playing in calling out corruption in government and wants to weaken and silence it,” the statement added.

 

It noted that the petition did not make any allegation of misuse of government funds, nor cheating of any individual or public authority by the PDP.

 

“It is therefore surprising that EFCC should use its scarce human and other resources to begin an investigation into PDP finances,” the forum said. It challenged the EFCC to investigate the finances of other political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), if the agency was non-partisan.

 

The forum reminded the EFCC that PDP is up to date in making financial returns as required by the Constitution to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and it was not aware that INEC made any complaints to the EFCC on PDP’s returns.

 

“The times are really perilous. We face existential threats as a nation and PDP shouldn’t be distracted from its main role as a political watchdog on behalf of Nigerians,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Trump: I’ll be back in some form

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former U.S. President, Donald Trump, has promised “to be back in some form,” in a farewell speech he gave to a small crowd just before leaving Joint Base Andrews for Florida. “This has been an incredible four years. “We were not a regular administration,” Trump said. He offered “our respects and our love” to people […]
News

Dakibiyu: Insecurity, demolition unsettle residents

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE reports

The past few weeks have not been the best of times for residents of Dakibiyu, following rising insecurity, deaths and demolition of illegal structures in parts of the community. CALEB ONWE reports   Dakibiyu, a rural community located in the Jabi District, Abuja Municipal Area Council, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has a population […]
News

Court hears suit challenging Islamic inscriptions on naira notes, army logo

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 16 commence hearing in a suit filed by a right activist, Malcolm Omirhobo, challenging the legality of Arabic inscriptions on naira notes and logo of the Nigerian Army flag. The judge fixed the date Tuesday after granting a motion by an Islamic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica