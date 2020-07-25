PDP gripped by undemocratic pandemic –Presidency

The Presidency has said that to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been gripped with undemocratic pandemic. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari would not resign based on the call by the opposition party to do so.

The statement read: “At a time when the whole world is unifying to confront a common enemy, Nigeria’s opposition party, the PDP has launched a whirlwind campaign promoting undemocratic values, the latest manifestation of which is the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation for allowing audits and investigation into several agencies of government, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Based on the statement issued by the embattled chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, it is clear that they would have liked the President to not investigate but to cover things up: to not wake the sleeping lion as voiced by another of their leaders. “In a democracy, an opposition party is as critical to the system as the ruling party but in the case of Nigeria, the leading party in opposition is afflicted by a life-threatening sickness, the undemocratic pandemic as a result of which they are trading away the nation’s democratic values

Like this: Like Loading...