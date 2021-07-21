News

PDP group asks party to sanction Uba brothers

A group, Association of Past PDP Councillors and Chairmen in Anambra State (APPCCAS), has asked the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to punish a former BoT member of the party, Chief Chris Uba, and his brother, Senator Uguchukwu Uba, for allegedly immersing the party into crisis ahead of the Anambra governorship election. In a communiqué dated Saturday, July 17, 2021, signed by 21 coordinators from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, after an emergency meeting of the group in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, which was also made available to newsmen yesterday, the group averred that PDP in the state would hardly get it right, if the Uba brothers remained in the party.

The communiqué reads in part: “We’re constrained to issue this communiqué based on our concern that our great party, PDP, had continued to have one issue or the other, which had continued to affect its fortune in successive governorship elections in Anambra. “Since year, 2006, when Dr. Chris Ngige of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost out in the court to Mr. Peter Obi, who was under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, PDP had never had the opportunity to have a shot at the Anambra Government House again. “Sadly, the ousting of the PDP government under Ngige was as a result of witness from the so-called god-father of Anambra PDP, who told the court that the election was actually rigged in favour of the governor.”

