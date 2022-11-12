PDP group lambasts Tanko Beji for deceiving the party faithfuls

A PDP group have lambasted their chairman for not allowing them to participate in the just concluded local government elections. They criticized the chairman for all the popularity the party has lost recently, according to their spokesman Dahiru Sale, even NNPP that came into existence few months back is now stronger than PDP in Niger state.

He further stated that Tanko Beji is treating the party like his personal property and that is the reason the party seems not to have any strength in the state again.

In his words, “The just concluded local government election that PDP refused to participate has given opportunity to its members to align themselves with other political parties, some of them supported NNPP and some SDP, if these people are calling themselves PDP members and supported other parties to win election, I’m assuring you must of them will continue to play anti party as they’ve already made friends from the parties they aligned with and some may not return even”

He said PDP has lost more of its valued members by not participating in the local government election and that will seriously affect the party in the forthcoming general election. He blamed all these on Tanko Beji and demanded that the chairman resigned his position for drawing them backward.

Dahiru Sale is the PRO of Bonafide PDP Solidarity Movement in Minna.

