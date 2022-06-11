PDP guaranteed victory in Kebbi as voters are tired of APC –Party secretary, Kalgo

With months to the general elections across the country, Saturday Telegraph’s correspondent in Kebbi State, AHMED IDRIS, caught up with the state Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kalgo, and he talks about preparation of his party for the poll. Excerpts…

With the successful completion of the state primaries, what are the chances of your party winning the forthcoming general elections in the state considering the fact that the state and the national is controlled by the APC?

We thank the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party for their efforts to reposition the party, to remake the party to become a winning machine once again. I am also using the medium provided by this interview to commend all the members of the electoral committee for a job well done. Members of this committee must be commended for allowing justice to prevail during and after the primaries.

I must place on record that they have been fair to all and sundry. We are equally grateful to the leaders of the party throughout the country for providing the right leadership at this critical time. Kudos must also go to the delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner and for choosing the right candidates that are capable of giving the candidates of the APC a run for their money at the scheduled election. With the series of primaries and national convention now over, I am confident that the PDP is poised to take power next year. Let me assure you that we are not afraid of APC both at the state and national levels, Nigerians need change and people are ready to effect the change.

You seem to be confident of the ability of the PDP to win the forthcoming general elections. What is your source of confidence?

No one needs to be told of the situation of things in the country. Everyone can see that without being told. You can also see how poverty has spread across the various households in the country and also how inflation has become a problem in the country, especially to the downtrodden Nigerians who are daily finding it very hard to feed.

What about the fortune of the PDP in Kebbi State?

Our governorship candidate, General Aminu Bande (Rtd), will certainly win the election. The people are tired of the misrule of the APC-led government both in the state and at the federal level. From all indications, our people are desirous of change and that change is what we are promising and waiting to give them. Just wait and see what we are going to do. You see how we worked towards the success of the primaries? The same thing we are going to do during the general elections.

What were the things you did during the primaries that you think will give victory to the PDP in the general elections?

We did our home work very well as a party working to takeover power from a party that hasn’t met the expectations of our people here in Kebbi. I must tell you that our members worked seriously as they embarked on a house to house campaign and we also mobilised the grassroots to our side and we succeeded so well in achieving this. It is the same formula that we are going to apply during the general elections.

APC governorship candidate, Kaura Gwandu, is very popular in the state, do you think that your candidate can match him?

I told you that we are going to do our homework very well to ensure that we win the forthcoming general elections. I know that Kaura Gwandu is very popular with the people of the state but that does not mean that we cannot deliver our own candidate.

How would you describe your party’s national convention that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate?

The emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s emergence is a blessing to us and we also commend the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, for withdrawing for him. With Atiku now, PDP will bounce back to governance.

