News

PDP guber aspirant wins Michael Okpara leadership award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of the key governorship aspirants in the forthcoming November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has won this year’s Dr. Michael Okpara Leadership award, as Outstanding Philanthropist of the Millennium. The award was in commemoration of the centenary celebration of the late first Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, in whose era of leadership, according to the organisers, the region witnessed massive industrial, economic and infrastructural revolution and positioned to rule the world, just like Maduka has so far been doing. Presenting the award, Chief Uzodinma Okpara, a son of the late premier, noted that Maduka was reputed to have taken after his late father in so many aspects of life, hence the honour to encourage and motivate him further.

It was, therefore, in recognition of his numerous selfless philanthropic efforts in upgrading the society that the Dr. Okpara Project honoured him. Maduka expressed delight over the award and appreciation to the oragnisers for finding him worthy, saying it will further strengthen his resolve to offer selfless service to humanity. On his political career, though he was peeved by the manner he was schemed out of the recently concluded governorship primaries by the Peoples Democratic Party, he said has chosen to remain in the party to see the final outcome of the complications otherwsie, he said he is ready to dump the party for another better focused and coordinated party to ventilate his political ambition.

He noted that a faction of the party held her own primary at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka which produced Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, as the candidate, while another faction led by Chief Chris Uba, held its primary in a school premises within the town, same day. It produced Senator Ugochukwu Uba as its own flag bearer. With some of the aspirants headed to the court to seek validation, he wonders who is now the candidate of the party: ‘’Who is the candidate of the PDP? I want to know; who is the candidate of the PDP for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki hails Edo people, assures of victory in guber poll

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his appreciation to the people of the state as well as leaders and members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support in his emergence as the flagbearer of the party. In a statement, the governor reassured that his administration will continue to […]
News

Handle political issues with care, Oyo CAN tells members

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, has advised its members to handle political issues with care while actively participating in politics. The state’s Chairman of CAN, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan. Akinyemiju also said the members should avoid actions […]
News

Lagos moves to incorporate waste management into school curriculum

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of strategic moves to reshape the environmental consciousness of the younger generation, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) is set to incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state. Speaking at the inaugural training of teachers held at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica