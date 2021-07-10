PDP guber aspirant wins Michael Okpara leadership award

One of the key governorship aspirants in the forthcoming November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has won this year’s Dr. Michael Okpara Leadership award, as Outstanding Philanthropist of the Millennium. The award was in commemoration of the centenary celebration of the late first Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, in whose era of leadership, according to the organisers, the region witnessed massive industrial, economic and infrastructural revolution and positioned to rule the world, just like Maduka has so far been doing. Presenting the award, Chief Uzodinma Okpara, a son of the late premier, noted that Maduka was reputed to have taken after his late father in so many aspects of life, hence the honour to encourage and motivate him further.

It was, therefore, in recognition of his numerous selfless philanthropic efforts in upgrading the society that the Dr. Okpara Project honoured him. Maduka expressed delight over the award and appreciation to the oragnisers for finding him worthy, saying it will further strengthen his resolve to offer selfless service to humanity. On his political career, though he was peeved by the manner he was schemed out of the recently concluded governorship primaries by the Peoples Democratic Party, he said has chosen to remain in the party to see the final outcome of the complications otherwsie, he said he is ready to dump the party for another better focused and coordinated party to ventilate his political ambition.

He noted that a faction of the party held her own primary at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka which produced Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, as the candidate, while another faction led by Chief Chris Uba, held its primary in a school premises within the town, same day. It produced Senator Ugochukwu Uba as its own flag bearer. With some of the aspirants headed to the court to seek validation, he wonders who is now the candidate of the party: ‘’Who is the candidate of the PDP? I want to know; who is the candidate of the PDP for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state?”

