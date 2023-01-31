News

PDP guber candidate accuses Lalong of raising debt profile to N200bn

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Plateau State in the March 11 elections, Caleb Mutfwang, has accused Governor Simon Lalong’s administration of increasing the state’s debt profile to N200 billion. He said 2023 is the time for Plateau citizens to unite and develop the state for the good of generations yet unborn.

Mutfwang stated this yesterday during his town hall meetings with stakeholders in Jos South Local Government of the state held at Rayfield, Jos. “PDP is the only party that will salvage Plateau State, the party is exactly Plateau State, and if we are elected, we will uphold justice, fairness and equity and also reduce the debt profile of Plateau which is over 200 billion.”

The PDP candidate, who was accompanied by his running mate, Ngo Josephine Piyo and other stakeholders, pledged to provide the leadership that is required to end insecurity, create employment, boost agriculture and also return internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands. He also assured that the PDP will produce the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as the elected President of Nigeria in 2023. Mutfwang described the APC as an expired party, adding that the APC has nothing to offer the state. 2023 election no tribe or religion will not vote for PDP because of the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.”

 

