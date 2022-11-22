PDP guber candidate urges Sokoto electorate to support party

*Says continuity will ensure prosperous state

Sokoto Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, has appealed to the people of the state to entrust the PDP with a renewed mandate in 2023 for sustainable development strides recorded so far under the present people’s centered administration, of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

A statement issued by his aide, Nafiu Muhammad Lema, said he made the appeal at the palace of the District Head of Kaddi, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim Kaddi.

He said the present adminstration had left an indellible mark in all sectors that directily impact on the lives of Sokoto people.

He said the best decision the people of Sokoto can make in this electoral cycle is to vote the PDP and all its candidates. He promised to positively transform the state if elected governor.

Commenting on the issues the local monarch raised, Umar maintained that the challenges of insecurity that had ravaged the area will be surmountable, as his administration if given the nod in 2023 elections will improve on the efforts of Tambuwal’s administration, and ultimately address it. He promised them that Godwilling, peace will be restored in the area.

On rural development, Umar noted that the present administration had done well in that regard. He said his leadership with the anticipatated mandate of the Sokoto people, will provide more roads in the rural areas. He said access roads to neighboring villages will be constructed, while the existing ones requiring urgent rehabilitation will be attended to.

Ealrlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Gada Local Government, Alhaji Garba Yakubu Tsite, explained to the traditional council, the pertinent need to support the sustenance of the PDP administration at next year’s elections.

In his remarks, the District Head, Ibrahim Kaddi, thanked the entourage and declared that PDP had all of Kaddi Ward people’s support.

The governorship candidate was accompanied by his running mate, Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, PDP State Chairman, Hon Bello Aliyu Goronyo, Sokoto East Senatorial District PDP candidate, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, some Commissioners, including Alhaji Bashir Gidado, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, Alhaji Usman Dan Madamin Isah, and Alhaji Aqibu Dalhatu, and Wamakko Local Government Chairman, Hon Bello Guiwa.

Others in his entourage were Nafiu Basakkwace, Shehu Bello Sulaiman, Ibrahim Shafiq, Ibrahim Adiyya, Hon Nasiru Bafarawa, Alhaji Kasimu Ummarun Kwabo, Alhaji Mu’azu Zabira, Alhaji Bello Littafe, Abubakar Dangaskiya, Alhaji Rabiu Gada and other leaders of the party.

