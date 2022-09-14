News

PDP guber ticket tussle: Supreme Court declares Odii winner

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaiki

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared Chief Chukwuma Odii as the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State for 2023 general elections.

The apex court arrived at its decision after setting aside the entire judgment of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal which went in favour of Senator Obinna Ogba for being a nullity.

Consequently, the five member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Amina Augie, unanimously upheld the appeal filed by Ifeanyi as meritorious.

Justice Lawal Garba, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the purported notice of appeal filed by Senator Ogba on June 17, 2022, which gave rise to the judgment of the lower court, was incompetent in law as it was filed without the leave of court.

The apex court held that as a person having interest in a pre-election matter, but who was not made a party to the proceedings, ought to have obtained leave of the trial court to appeal as an interested party.

Justice Augie, who agreed with the lead judgment, distinguished her judgment in the Ujogbo vs Abba Umaro decision which the lower court relied upon in its decision.

 

Our Reporters

