PDP: Guilt, shame caused Pondei’s collapse at hearing

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Daniel Pondei, collapsed during the public hearing by the House of Representatives on NDDC due to the weight of evidence brought against him by the exposure of massive corruption by officials.

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this further underscored the weight of corruption that has bedevilled the APC-led Federal Government.

The party stated that it was obvious that the embattled MD collapsed under the weight and shame of overwhelming collective guilt brought on him by the exposure of corruption in the agency.

“It is revealing that Pondei could go no further in the face of scathing revelations of direct pillaging of resources meant for the development and welfare of the Niger Delta people, in an unbridled corruption racket, in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, also stands accused.

 

“It is rather curious that Prof. Pondei slumped after lawmakers demanded that he offers explanations on the contentious payment of billions of naira, alleged unbudgeted sums, to certain companies by the NDDC,”

 

PDP added. The party recalled that the embattled NDDC boss had, last week, stalled proceedings by walking out on the investigative panel.

 

It disclosed that the situation in the NDDC was just a tip of the iceberg on the alleged corruption, looting spree and concealments going on in ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) of government being perpetrated by APC leaders and their cronies.

 

“Our party restates our submission to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Akpabio, as well as disband the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC), if he indeed desires the coordinated probe he ordered to yield any credible results,” he said.

 

It accused the APC of concealment of corruption by APC leaders, and warned President Buhari not to sweep the issue under the carpet.

