PDP has best candidates for elections, says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the people’s democratic party has the best candidates in the forth coming elections given their track record of achievements and urged the people of Bayelsa West to vote for the party to continue enjoying effective representation.

Kicking off the state’s chapter of the PDP campaigns for the 2023 elections in the Bayelsa west senatorial district on yesterday at Sagbama, Diri described Bayelsa West as the bedrock of the PDP in the state and that he was sure the party will emerge victorious in all elections in the state. Handing over the flag to the PDP candidates, including Seriake Dickson representing Bayelsa west senatorial district, house of representatives member, Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/ Ekeremor federal constituency), the governor noted that the zone was privileged to have two ranking members of the national assembly in Dickson and Agbedi, saying their re-election would usher in good tidings for people of the area. Diri also appealed to people of the state to vote for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to right the wrongs of the current all progressives congress government.

He said: “You have always supported us and we know you will do the same again. “For the upcoming elections, we trust that you will deliver the PDP as you have always done. We have the best candidates. “We are a lucky senatorial district returning two ranking members. “So as we work with them, we are sure of producing something huge from the National Assembly.

