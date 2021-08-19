PDP has forgiven defectors – Bayelsa gov

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has forgiven those that left the party for other parties. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the inauguration of the party’s new secretariat, Diri said many of those who left had come back. The governor said the door is open for those who defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) during the last gubernatorial election, saying they had been forgiven. He said: “We have forgiven all those that left us. We have so many that came back but I want you to go and bring back the remaining ones. Bayelsa is known for internal party politics and we all know it, which means once you get the party’s flag at any level, it is as good as winning the general election itself.”

