News

PDP has forgiven defectors – Bayelsa gov

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has forgiven those that left the party for other parties. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the inauguration of the party’s new secretariat, Diri said many of those who left had come back. The governor said the door is open for those who defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) during the last gubernatorial election, saying they had been forgiven. He said: “We have forgiven all those that left us. We have so many that came back but I want you to go and bring back the remaining ones. Bayelsa is known for internal party politics and we all know it, which means once you get the party’s flag at any level, it is as good as winning the general election itself.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Labour to FG: Electricity tariff, fuel price increase have erased minimum wage gains

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …says govt failed to outline measures to cushion effects of hikes Organised labour Tuesday tackled the Federal Government over the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff saying, it has erased the gains recorded with the signing of the national minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammau Buhari. Labour […]
News

Group upbraids Fayose over comment on Obasanjo

Posted on Author Idowu Nasir

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), yesterday berated former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, over his comments on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing the former governor as immature despite passing the age of youthful exuberance. Fayose had said that he would ensure that the former President was sent back to jail if […]
News Top Stories

2023: Youths begin search for Buhari’s successor

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Less than 18 months to the next general elections, youth leadership across the country have commenced the search for a youthful consensus presidential candidate to vie for the nation’s plum job in the 2023 poll.   New Telegraph learnt that the youths, who are from different fields of endeavours, have been meeting and strategizing […]

Leave a Reply

