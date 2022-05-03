PDP has no reason to say it won’t zone presidency –Umeh

‘Only sense of belonging’ll keep Nigeria together’

Senator Victor Umeh is the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the clamour by the people of the South East to produce the next president of Nigeria and agitations for secession, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not planning to zone the presidency to any part of the country, and in the All Progressives Congress (APC), nobody is talking about a president of Igbo extraction with the kind of seriousness that you would expect. What is your take on this?

I think that at this point in Nigeria, every patriotic citizen should be working towards uniting the country.

The country is getting poarized along the interest of various groups in Nigeria, and looking at the upcoming contest of who becomes the president of Nigeria, anybody who wishes Nigeria well will want to see a Nigeria where we will practice equity and fairness.

It doesn’t matter what anybody wants or what the political parties think about, what is most important is the right action that will unite all Nigerians. If you want to be president of Nigeria, you must be hoping to preside over a united country but the only thing that can unite Nigeria is the patronage of all parts of Nigeria.

In the case of who becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023, it is very right for people to look at the historical sharing of power in Nigeria to determine where the right candidates would come from.

Because of the various interests operating in the country, we have come to agree that it is important that power or presidency should be rotated between the North and South. It is a practice that has been on in the country. At the 2014 National Conference, we looked at all the issues concerning power-sharing in Nigeria because every part of Nigeria wants to produce a president because of the way the coun- try has been run over the years.

We agreed unanimously that power should rotate between the North and South and then across the geopolitical zones. In other words, if a president comes from the northern part of Nigeria and that president serves for eight years, power or presidency should rotate to the South.

And when a zone in the South produces a president for eight years, power will return back to the North and when it gets back to the North, it will go to a zone that has not produced a president.

This was an agreement reached at the National Conference and it has been in practice from the way things have happened between 1999 and now. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was president in 1999 because of the need to address the grievances of the South-West, following the annulment of Chief MKO Abiola’s victory in 1993.

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which led the pressure against Nigeria at that time made things very tough for Nigeria because the country almost become ungovernable to the extent that General Ibrahim Babangida was forced out of power.

He had to hand over to an interim government, which was a contraption. That showed you the heat on the government at that time. When it was possible to get this done, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the political gladiators felt that there was the need to appease the people of the South-West.

That was the effort that led to Obasanjo being called out from prison to become the candidate of PDP ahead of Dr. Alex Ekwueme who was the founding chairman and wanted to run for the presidency. But through this arrangement, the South-West was given the opportunity to produce a president.

There were three political parties at that time, the PDP, the All Peoples Party (APP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AD). In an alliance, AD and APP produced Olu Falae as the presidential candidate and PDP produced Obasanjo.

The country with respect to the South-West people voted for only two candidates in Nigeria. So, the presidency was on contested by the South- West in 1999. When Obasanjo served out two terms, the presidency returned to the North in keeping with the principle of rotation.

It became Umaru Yar’Adua, who unfortunately died three years into his first term in office. Goodluck Jonathan had to serve out his tenure and contested as an incumbent president and won in 2011.

It wasn’t an easy contest because the North felt that they have not served out their eight-year tenure as agreed on rotation. By 2015, the country was so tensed that the North insisted that power must return to them.

And it was through that process that Muhammadu Buhari became president.

Even members of the PDP worked for Buhari to become president. If you look at those in PDP, even members of Jonathan’s government worked for Buhari to become president. A number of PDP governors had to defect to the APC to ensure that presidency returned to the North.

Now, Buhari is serving out eight years term by next year and we are talking about where power will go to. I don’t know what PDP is trying to do to Nigeria. By that rotation, it is clearly obvious that the next president should come from the southern part of Nigeria on this principle of rotation of presidency to keep Nigeria together. What is paramount in the choice we are going to make would be to keep Nigeria truly united.

Today we have many countries inside Nigeria and the only thing we can do is to make a conscious effort to unite Nigeria. If the presidency is to come to the southern part of Nigeria, PDP has no reason to say that it won’t zone the presidency. Who are they talking to? We are all Nigerians and they cannot run away from this. Even in their constitution, they have zoning.

So, the justice of the matter at this time is that the presidency must come to the southern part of Nigeria in keeping with this principle of rotation that is designed to keep Nigeria together.

Now that the presidency is coming to the South, is it going to go to South-West, where President Obasanjo, who served eight years before power returned to the North hails from, or now that they have a vice president, who is serving out an eight-year tenure in 2023? Is it just for the presidency to go back to the South- West?

The South-South which is part of the South produced Jonathan as president for six years and the South-East has not been president at all. So, the justice of the matter is that the presidency should go to the South East in keeping with the principle that we should keep Nigeria together.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that he may withdraw from the presidential race if the two main political parties fail to zone their tickets to the South East. What do you make of that?

If Senator Orji Uzor Kalu decides to withdraw from the race; that does not mean that others will withdraw. What we are saying is, perhaps, the two major parties, APC and PDP, would be the hotspot for this contest because they are larger in size but a president of South-East extraction is one that we are campaigning for and not necessarily Igbo presidency.

It is by happenstance that the South-East is a homogenous zone, where the Igbo people live. In the other zones like the South-South, there are Igbo people who want to run for the presidency but our campaign is for the justice of the matter on the basis of zonal rotation not between Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani or other people.

That is not the essence. We are saying that power should rotate across the geopolitical zones and the only zone that is still outstanding in producing a president for Nigeria is the South-East.

The South-South has produced a president. So, if it gets to the turn of the South- South on this zonal rotation all the tribes in the zone are free to aspire to contest for the presidency. But now that it is evidently clear that it is the South-East that has to produce the president on the basis of equity and fairness and for Nigeria to forge on as a strong nation united in faith and acceptance that all parts of Nigeria are Nigerians.

Let me give you another example in the South-West, when the contest for the presidency was left for the people of the zone, we have the Ijaws in Ondo State for example and they are Nigerians. Even though Yorubas are the predominant ethnic group in the South-West, it does not remove the fact that there are Ijaws in Ondo State.

So, it is a similar thing and what we are asking Nigerians to do and indeed the major political parties is for them to help efforts in nation-building. Let us work together as a people. Politicians from northern Nigeria who want to be president in 2023 are being unnecessarily arrogant and insensitive to the yearnings of the greater people of Nigeria.

But people like Hakeem Baba- Ahmed have always said that the South-East should come and talk to them if they really want the presidency. Are you making moves to talk to them or just the Middle Belt Forum you are talking to?

We are talking to all Nigerians to see the justice of this matter. Baba-Ahmed, who has said those things, is just playing ostrich. Let me tell him that Northern Nigeria cannot produce the president of Nigeria without the support of Southern Nigeria. We have 36 states in the federation of Nigeria at least by the arrangement we have on the ground, 19 states are from the northern part of Nigeria and 17 states are from the southern part of Nigeria.

How can somebody talk in a manner that he doesn’t understand the principle of give and take in the struggle for the presidency? Let us have a sharp divide and go to the election, let them field a candidate from the North because I know that the Middle Belt is already out of what Baba-Ahmed is saying.

And if we say let the southern people should vote for one person and the core northern people should vote for another person because the Middle Belt is supporting the agitation for a South-East presidency, if that division is made, I can tell Baba-Ahmed that the North will never produce a president in Nigeria even if we conduct the election 20 times.

So, that spirit of give and take is what everybody must demonstrate at this point in time. If we are selfish about this, then we are now aiding those who want Nigeria to disintegrate. We want Nigeria to be together because of the size and the potential of the diversity that we have and the things God has endowed us with.

We can harness all of them and become a very strong prosperous nation. The only way Nigeria can survive is by people telling themselves the truth that this Nigeria we are talking about; we have 250 ethnic nationalities though divided into six geo-political zones and for us to exist as one indivisible entity, there is the need to respect the wishes and dreams of other parts of Nigeria in this exercise.

Nobody can do it alone because in 1979 the presidential election did not produce a clear winner between Shehu Shagari, Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikiwe. There was no absolute majority won by the National Party of Nigeria (NPN). The Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) from the South-East had to go into alliance with the NPN of the North to form a government in 1979.

That is simply to show you that it is not easy for anybody to do it alone. Therefore, we need each other. I want to emphasize that the only way we can preserve the unity of Nigeria is by purging ourselves of this ambition that we must rule. We are building bridges across; our aspirants from the South-East are going to the North, South-West and South-South, and we are happy that the South-South and the South-West leaders have told them the truth.

Do you support the school of thought that is of the view that the 2023 general election should be postponed until Nigeria resolves her problems?

The statement made by Afe Babalola is a far-reaching comment and we share in that position. It is not the first time we are talking about the constitutional aberration that we have in Nigeria. The constitution we are operating in the country was not made by the Nigerian people.

It is a constitution that was imposed by the military while leaving power in 1999. There was no constituent assembly that made that constitution we are operating today. So, it was a constitution that was imposed on the Nigerian people by the military and all the things they put in that constitution have made it practically impossible to amend any section of that constitution. It is like when people get frustrated that they make that kind of suggestion.

And I believe that if Nigeria continues to use the 1999 Constitution whether they call it amended or not because they have not amended any serious section of that constitution, Nigeria will continue to grope in the dark. I said so about 10 years ago. We gathered in Abuja and rejected this constitution because it was not made by the people. The preamble, which says ‘We the Nigerian People hereby give ourselves this constitution,’ is a fraud.

We can trace the problems of Nigeria to that constitution and it is that constitution that is making somebody like Baba- Ahmed say what he is saying because he thinks that with the constitution, they will continue to prevail over others in Nigeria.

The structural imbalances in that constitution have made it practically impossible for one additional local government to be created in Nigeria. So, the military just worked up Nigeria after dismembering the country into their convenient fiefdoms and then say we must continue to use that constitution.

So, Afe Babalola, who is a brilliant lawyer, has seen the futility of sustaining this constitution in building a united country called Nigeria and that was why he said we should forget about it. Out of frustrations, various ethnic nationalities have called for the restructuring of Nigeria.

At one point, the agitation for restructuring was at the peak in Nigeria and suddenly everything went down and those who control the layers of power went round and it looks as if they have dimmed the light on restructuring. Why people are asking for restructuring is that what the constitution contains about the structure of Nigeria is fraudulent because there is no way a state like Kano can have 44 local government areas that were created by the military, Jigawa has 27, all created by the military.

If you look at the structure we are operating, they feel that they have the majority of the local governments and when you go to a national convention of a political party, delegates come from local governments and states, which is what has given them this air of importance that they cannot share power with anybody.

Any time you come to Abuja for a national convention, they have the delegates to decide who becomes a candidate.

They may have that based on this constitution but they are endangering Nigeria. They must understand that they cannot hold Nigeria this way and think that Nigeria will continue to exist. There are separatist agitations across Nigeria and I have been speaking about the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group has said if you don’t want us to be part of Nigeria, allow us to go and you said they will not go.

This is part of the problems that we have. If you go around Nigeria, you will see pockets of resistance, with the different ethnic groups calling for their independence and these are things that are bringing pressure on Nigeria as a result of people not being sensitive to other people’s plight in Nigeria. You cannot keep people together by force; the only thing that will keep people together is a sense of belonging.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...