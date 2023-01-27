PDP has no structure to win election in Ondo – PCC Director

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director of Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Chief Alex Ajipe yesterday ruled out the possibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the February 25 presidential election. Ajipe debunked the rumours that he was planning to dump the party because of the outcome of Supreme Court judgment that dismissed he suit filed against the outcome of the Ondo North senatorial primary. He said the PDP has no structure to win any election either in the state and the country, saying those supporting the opposition political party and candidates are wasting their time.

