PDP has no structure to win election in Ondo – PCC Director

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director of Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Chief Alex Ajipe yesterday ruled out the possibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the February 25 presidential election. Ajipe debunked the rumours that he was planning to dump the party because of the outcome of Supreme Court judgment that dismissed he suit filed against the outcome of the Ondo North senatorial primary. He said the PDP has no structure to win any election either in the state and the country, saying those supporting the opposition political party and candidates are wasting their time.

 

Senate approves revised fiscal framework

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, Wednesday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. The revised submission was received and referred to the Committee on Finance on Tuesday for expeditious consideration ahead of today’s budget presentation to the National Assembly by the President. The approval of the revised framework was sequel to the consideration of a […]
Buhari congratulates William Ruto as Kenya’s President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the August 9, general election. The President, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, also commended the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections, which once again demonstrated that the democratic process, values […]

Matawalle tackles Bafarawa over alleged killing of 1,000 in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has issued a challenge to former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa to provide proof of the killing of 1,000 people in the recent attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state by bandits. At least 200 people were reportedly killed and 10,000 displaced in attacks. Matawalle […]

