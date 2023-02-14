PDP has what it takes to win Lagos governorship – Apena

Chief Ola Apena is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State and a former deputy chairman of the party. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the party’s chances in the state, how the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, will win the election and why the country needs free, fair and credible election, among other issues

HowpreparedisthePeoplesDemocraticParty (PDP) inLagosStatefortheforthcoming elections?

We are fully prepared and we are doing everything humanly possible to make a success of our outing in the elections. We started our ward-to-ward campaign in October last year and so far so good. We have covered 16 local governments out of the 20 local governments of the state. That means we have covered over 190 wards and only four local governments to go. We hope to round that off in the next couple of days. What we have been doing is talking to the criticalstakeholderswhereverwegotoand not necessarily talking to the members of the party because that would have been a fruitless exercise.

So, we talk to critical stakeholders like the market women, landlord associations, non-indigenes, traditional rulers and all categories of people in the society. While our gubernatorial candidate does that, the deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele, goes to the markets to interact with market women and men. Right now, we are doing ward-to-ward simultaneously with the door-to-door campaign and our campaign has always been issue base.

We talk to the people about what is lacking in the system. We talk to them about the humongous revenue coming to Lagos State as internally generated revenue minus the federal allocations and what they have not been able to do with the resources. We go into the remote parts of the state and the riverine areas and even places that are not motorable.

We go by speedboats and it opened our eyes to the neglect of these remote areas and even some not-tooremote areas of Lagos State. A lot of them don’t have access to health facilities, no schools, and even some of the schools that were provided in those days by the Lateef Jakande administration in those areas are not functioning. So, these have been our experiences and we are leaving no stone unturned in our preparation to take over

governance of Lagos State. Whatdoyoumakeofthefeedbackfromthe criticalstakeholdersyouhaveinteracted with?

The feedback has been quite encouraging because people are tired. The first thing that really excited them is that for the first time in the history of electioneering in the state, they saw a gubernatorial candidate coming to them as if he is running for a councillorship election. So, it quite amazes them because the other party does is to gather people at a square, call a musician, talk to their party members and leave. They don’t care about the people because they feel that whether they like it or not they have perfected a way of rigging themselves into power. So, talking about the feedback, it has been quite impressive and it encourages us to do more in terms of talking to the people.

Areyounotworriedthatthestategovernment doesnotseeyourpartyandgovernorshipcandidateasachallengerinthecomingelection?

We are happy with the statement of the state government that we are not a challenger. There is a proverb that says that pride goes before a fall. So, we will encourage them to continue to maintain that arrogant approach that they don’t have a challenger but by the time it is done on them that they have a serious challenger, it might be too late for them to adjust. So, talking about the governorship debate in the state, well that was the fourth time that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu avoided the debate and I know quite well why he was doing that. Number one, he knows that coming to that debate he would be faced with facts as to what he has been doing in the last four years. What he told the people when he was elected four years ago, has he done them? Obviously, he has not done them and there is no scorecard to show apart from ongoing projects but nothing has been completed and commissioned. The only thing that has been commissioned so far is the Blue Rail line, which started about 16 years ago and what they have done about the Blue Line so far is just a third of the whole project. Of course, we are in an election period, so they want to win the public by commissioning a project that has not been completed. We are not bothered about that statement because that is their own mindset that they don’t have any challengers but Lagosians have challenges of pipe borne water, good roads, challenges in the health sector and educational sector. So, for a sitting governor to come out and say that he doesn’t have any challenger in the election shows that he doesn’t have an idea of the challengesfacingLagosians. Doyouwant to talk about traffic challenges, while the inland waterways are lying there fallow and the state is not taking advantage of water transportation that was done over 30 years ago by our late former governor, Lateef Jakande? These are the challenges facing Lagosians and members of the public, who are facing the challenges, know that the government does not see what they are feeling. That is good for us.

ThereisconcerninLagosovergrowing politicalviolenceinthestate. Isyourpartynot botheredaboutthistrend?

I’m a victim of political violence because as I told you, I’m directly involved in the ward-to-ward campaign and our experience so far has shown a systemic approach by the APC to intimidate and scare us off the roads. We started from Alimosho and our first experience in was in a market, where Funke Akindele was harassed out of the market after embarking on a campaign. She was welcomed by the market women, who were excited to see her campaign until probably messages got to people in power and they force her out of the market. The next experience was in Badagry Local Government Area and it was our last day in Badagry. We were to campaign in one community called Ikoga; we were there and we talked to the people but as we were moving back they have already arranged thugs who started shooting at our convoy, throwing stones and a lot of our vehicles were damaged. A journalist in our entourage was actually wounded. We had to rush him to Badagry General Hospital, they applied first aid and he was resuscitated, and the next day, he was discharged.

It was the same experience in Mainland and Kosofe local government areas. The last one was in Surulere Local Government Area, where we were billed to campaign for two days. Of course, we mapped out critical stakeholders to talk to, inform them in advance and they consented to have us. So, we were to start in Iponri from day one but something happened overnight. We were to meet the stakeholders in Iponri, a tent was set up in the evening before our arrival and chairs were already arranged but no sooner the arrangement was done that APC thugs came shooting sporadically into the air, damaged all the chairs and brought down the tent. In fact, by the time we got there in the morning, the tent was still down and the chairs were broken. That scared market women and shop owners around that neighbourhood because they have been threatened not to open their shops. When we got there, we assessed the situation and moved on with our activities for the day. On the second day, we were at Aguda, which is the second constituency and usually, when we are on a ward tour like that anytime it falls on Friday, our gubernatorial candidate being a Muslim will always observe Jumat prayer, wherever we are. After the Jumat prayer, we were coming out of the mosque when we heard shootings and everybody was running in different directions. One of our campaign vehicles was hijacked and as I speak with you, we are yet to recover the vehicle. In all these incidents, we usually inform the police. More importantly, our principal, Olajide Adediran, usually gets in touch with the commissioner of police. Like in the case of Kosofe, where we were physically prevented from entering inside Oworo, the thugs came out with a lot of weapons and blocked us from going inside Oworo because we were going there to commission a borehole donated by our Lagos State House of Assembly candidate in that constituency to a community that has been suffering lack of water supply. So, that has been the pattern but the intention of perpetrators of violence is to stop us from campaigning but we are unstoppable. We will continue to campaign and nothing will stop us from getting our messages across to the voters.

AreyounotworriedthattheviolencemightescalateinLagosifAPClosesthepresidentialelection?

By the grace of Almighty God, Bola Tinubu is going to lose the presidential election but I can assure you that the Federal Government is already taking proactive measures against violence not only in Lagos but across the country. Some few days back, military men were all over Lagos at dark spots, arresting the thugs. In Oshodi alone, they were able to get as many as 160 thugs in their base and so many weapons were recovered. As that operation was going on, it was going on simultaneously in all parts of Lagos. That is a signal to them that President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to deliver free, fair and credible elections. So, my appeal to the president is to ensure that before the election, let the environment be cleaned up of these thugs, so that by the time Tinubu loses, his foot soldiers would be in serious disarray. That is exactly what will happen and nothing untoward will happen in Lagos.

Whatareyourexpectationsonthepresidential electioncominguponFebruary25, consideringthe concernintheSouththatanorthernershouldnot succeedPresidentBuhari?

As far as we are concerned in PDP, we had a presidential primary election in which every part of the country participated and Atiku Abubakar, who is a pan-Nigerian won the election. If you are looking at anybody’s antecedents, you have to look at his family setting because Atiku is more Nigerian than most of the other presidential candidates.

His first wife is fromYoruba, heismarriedtoaneasternerand he also has a wife from the North. Of course, by providence, he was born there but he has interacted more with southerners. Talking about the issue of not having another northerner, I think we have to be sincere with ourselves. First and foremost, when we started this Fourth Republic that we are in now in 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo was there for eight years.

Then it went back to the North, Umaru Yar’Adua spent only two years. Unfortunately, he died and Goodluck Jonathan from the South took over and spent six years. After Jonathan, it went back to the North. The North is there now and will soon be completing its eight years with a vice president from the South-West, who will be completing another eight years. So, when you take Yemi Osinbajo’s eight years as vice president and Obasanjo’s tenure as president, for those who are talking about equity, is it equitable for a south westerner to succeed Buhari? The answer is no.

When you take the number of years the North has been in power from 1999 to date, by the time Buhari completes his eight years, it would be 10 years, whereas the South has done 14 years. With the North still having a deficit of four years, Atiku will be coming in as president and constitutionally he has been limited to four years. The constitution has been amended to read that anybody who has done eight years as vice president of this country cannot run for the office of the president for more than four years. So, constitutionally, Atiku is limited to four years. So, the four years will complete the deficit from the North and then it comes back to the South. And if it comes back to the South, the only thing that is equitable and just is for the South East to produce the president, who would now be there for eight years. So, I don’t see anything wrong with Atiku’s emergence and he is going to win the election.

