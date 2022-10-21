PDP holds presidential rally in Edo Saturday

The Presidential Campaign Train of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is making a stop at the Southern Nigerian state of Edo, on Saturday.

PDP bigwigs are expected to be at the rally which holds 10 am on Saturday with all elected governors on the platform of the party have been invited.

The Director General, Atiku Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this in an invite obtained by Vanguard on Thursday.

According to Gov Tambuwal, “All elected PDP Governors, Members of PDP National Working Committee, NASS Members, NEC Members, BOT, Members, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates; and Stakeholders to the EDO State Presidential Campaign rally.”

Venue for the event is the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin city Edo state.

