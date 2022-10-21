News

PDP holds presidential rally in Edo Saturday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Presidential Campaign Train of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is making a stop at the Southern Nigerian state of Edo, on Saturday.

PDP bigwigs are expected to be at the rally which holds 10 am on Saturday with all elected governors on the platform of the party have been invited.

The Director General, Atiku Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this in an invite obtained by Vanguard on Thursday.

According to Gov Tambuwal, “All elected PDP Governors, Members of PDP National Working Committee, NASS Members, NEC Members, BOT, Members, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates; and Stakeholders to the EDO State Presidential Campaign rally.”

Venue for the event is the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin city Edo state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: India gears up for ‘world’s biggest vaccination drive’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Indian carrier Spicejet carried a large consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from the city of Pune to the capital New Delhi on Tuesday in preparation for what it called the world’s biggest ever inoculation drive. The private carrier will transport bulk vaccine consignments to several cities as state authorities prepare to launch the distribution process, […]
News

Oyewumi rejoices with Fuji musician, Kwam 1, at 65

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described renowned fuji artist, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde (K1), as a talented musician and philanthropist of repute. Acknowledging the contributions of the music icon to nation building through music, Oyewumi applauded the king of fuji music for showcasing the […]
News

Group urges A’Ibom CJ to back out of jailed lawyer’s case

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo.

  A group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has asked the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom state, Justice Ekaete Obot to back out of the ongoing suit for which a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has been incarcerated for one month. Recall that state CJ has last week sentenced Effiong to one month imprisonment at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica