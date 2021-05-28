PDP holds twoday leadership summit in Esan South-East

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central will today commence a twoday leadership summit in Ewohimi, Esan South- East Local Government Area of Edo State. The theme of the summit is; Esan Leadership Question: ‘Matters Arising.’ The summit, which was expected to attract prominent political leaders of Esan extraction, will use the opportunity to discuss areas of shared interests, which included pushing for economic, infrastructural and political development of the entire Esan land. Former Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imansuangbon, who was also among the quest speakers said: “I thank God Almighty for giving me the ample opportunity to be chosen as one of the guest speakers in this brainstorming political enlightenment programme for the great people of Esan land. I also want to commend the organisers of this historic programme.

