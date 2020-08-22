News

PDP, industry players hail dividends of Edo Modular Refinery

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and players in the petroleum industry have assured Edo voters that the reelection of Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party in the September 19 gubernatorial election, will ramp up industrialisation efforts and sustain the emerging pro-business posture of the state government.

They also expressed optimism that the 5500bpd Edo Modular Refinery presently under construction in Ologbo in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area will be a big boost to the economy of the state and that of the country. The state’s Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, on behalf of the PDP Campaign Council, said: “Apart from reducing the pressure on the demand for foreign exchange to buy finished products from overseas, the Edo Modular Refinery will create employment opportunities for the citizens of the state.”

“The Modular Refinery, which is the outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration and a Chinese consortium, is 70 per cent completed.” The PDP added that “When completed, it would produce from its feedstock 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 litres), 25 per cent of naphtha (300,000 litres), and 20 per cent of fuel oil (200,000 litres).”

