PDP: INEC should punish APC for electoral violence

Since the video of an alleged discussion between Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole was leaked to the public, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had held three press conferences to condemn it. The last one, which was held last Thursday was addressed by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

This is apparently to underscore the party’s vehement rejection to the threat of violence that had dogged the ongoing electioneering for the September 19 Edo governorship election. Secondus said the discussion was a threat to democracy and attempt to truncate the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“We are deeply saddened that under the watch of an elected president, Muhammadu Buhari who is a huge beneficiary of democracy, the nation’s highest seat of power is being used for the hatching of plans to undermine democracy.

“The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari is such a strategic staff that when he is involved in any underhand thing, the president cannot free himself from it,” Secondus stated.

Last month, PDP and APC supporters clashed at the Oba of Benin Palace during the flag off of PDP campaign in Edo State. But PDP believed it was an attack targeted at its leaders. Some PDP governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), were on the campaign train during the clash. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was a continuation of attacks on the party members by APC supporters.

Ologbondiyan further alleged that security officials and thugs were used to compromise the elections in Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and Kano states by the APC. “In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate, who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on election day. “Mrs. Salome Abuh, a frontline woman leader of the PDP, was burnt to death by members of the APC in the Kogi State election.

To date, no member of Mr. President’s party has been interrogated or arraigned for that murder. “Contrary to Mr. President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration. “Nigeria is standing before the global community on Edo and Ondo governorship elections and the president must advise his party to allow INEC to carry out its responsibilities without interferences,” he demanded.

The PDP spokesperson noted that the campaign train of PDP governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki had suffered several attacks from APC thugs but no investigation have been carried out and nobody has been arrested, neither did the presidency condemned such nefarious acts.

He regretted that President Muhammadu Buhari, who won election on a free ballot in 2015 is contemplating how to use security agencies to undermine the integrity of the electoral process in Edo and Ondo governorship.

“Nigerians are aware that in the 2019 presidential election, such despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians,” he added.

PDP is also alleging that APC is recruiting thugs and giving them fake security uniforms to perpetrate violence during the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. Part of the plans, the party added, is to clamp down on traditional, faith-based and community leaders on trumped-up charges.

The party based its fact on the viral video last month where APC candidate in Edo governorship, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, and chieftain of the party in the state, Tony Adun (Kabaka) were seen discussing with some boys known as “Lions” on how to disrupt the election. It regretted that “till date, the presidency has said nothing over the meeting.

“As at the moment, nobody has been arrested or questioned by the security agencies and nothing has been heard from the presidency on that callous invitation to public violence,” PDP stated.

On the claim by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu that former APC National Chairman was invited by the presidency to discuss security during the Edo governorship, PDP questioned the rationale, since he was neither the National Security Adviser (NSA) nor any of the service chiefs. “When did Oshiomhole become a service chief ?

Is Oshiomhole holding any statutory position in the government or even in the APC, as a party, to warrant a security meeting with the president, if the meeting was not for ulterior partisan purposes on the Edo election?

“By describing the discussion by Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari, in which Oshiomhole was heard finalising a plot to clampdown political rivals, as ‘an innocent conversation’ the Buhari presidency has further exposed its complicity.

“This convoluted admission by the presidency speaks more of the conversation that must have held behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari,” PDP wondered.

The party argued that if indeed the meeting was to curb violence in Edo governorship, as being claimed by the presidency, why were leaders of other political parties and other stakeholders in the Edo election not invited? It expressed worry at the meeting because of the history of electoral violence that has characterised elections under APC administration.

PDP said the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should invoke the relevant laws in the Electoral Act and punish those found to have been perpetrating violence.

According to the party, “Our electoral law provides for punishment for electoral malfeasance and we believe in the People Democratic Party that we are the victims of the attack of APC. “INEC must go after those who are committing electoral crimes. They brought guns they brought cutlasses, they caused mayhem at the Oba’s palace.

“INEC knows those who are responsible for violence in elections. They know those who burnt people alive in Kogi State. They also knows those who went after people in Ife and other parts of Osun State, to cause mayhem and to change results. They should go after them,” PDP advised.

