PDP: Insecurity, not Wike, Secondus, our problem

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied media report of existing friction between its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and Rivers State governor, Nysom Wike.

The party in a statement by special adviser to the National Chairman, Ike Abonyi, said the party is rather disturbed by the growing insecurity in the country, which it blamed on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP accused the APC of destroying Nigeria’s democracy and corporate existence, and decried the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate the necessary action for electoral reforms so that votes of Nigerians could count.

According to the statement, it is wrong to insinuate that an individual or group could control the affairs of the PDP, noting that those who tried it in the past failed woefully.

It stated that PDP derives its existence from the people and Nigerians, hence its motto: “Power to the people!” PDP said its National Chairman, Prince Secondus and Rivers State governor, Wike are working within the ambit of their mandates to the satisfaction of party members and Nigerians.

“The office of the PDP National Chairman therefore desires that innuendos of any kind aimed at injecting bad blood in the party should be disregarded and seen as a distraction from the real focus of getting APC out of the way to save Nigeria,” the statement advised.

Like this: Like Loading...