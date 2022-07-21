News

PDP insists A'Court validated Adeleke's candidacy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Court of Appeal judgement, affirming the primary that produced Ademola Adeleke as the rightful candidate of the party for the July 16 Osun State governorship election has validated his election.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said the judgement has put to rest “all contestations regarding the validity of the candidacy of the Osun State governorelect Ademola Adeleke”. The opposition party said: “The judgment is a firm confirmation that the Osun State governorship primary was transparently conducted by the Iyorchia Ayu National Working Committee (NWC) in strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and electoral guidelines as provided by the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Our party commends the judiciary for its courage, adding that the judgment has further restored the confidence of Nigerians in our judicial system and the processes of the PDP.” It called on PDP stakeholders in the state to remain united behind the governor-elect in “his determination to institute a transparent, people-oriented and developmentbased government that will rebuild and revamp Osun State from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

 

Our Reporters

