PDP is now united to defeat APC in Lagos State –Secretary, Muiz Dosunmu

The recently held South West Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seen as what the party needs to reposition itself in the region. The secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the PDP, Hon. Muiz Dosunmu, has said that the All Progressives Congress-led government in the state has not positively affected the lives of the people. Dosunmu spoke on matters of interest in an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts…

How would you describe the South West PDP Congress that was recently held in Osogbo?

The way I see it, nobody was the victor and nobody was vanquished. We don’t have any victor, we don’t have any loser; the PDP is moving forward in the South West. We all won the congress.

What lessons would you say your party has learnt from the intrigues that went on before the Congress?

Politics is about contest, which is the beauty of democracy. Whatever we did in the past should just go like that because tensions were high then. Unlike the other parties, we are the most democratic in Africa. Immediately after all our elections, we always become one family and that is what played out at the congress. We don’t have any problems, the election is gone. Our focus now is going for general elections and getting more victories.

Would you say that what happened at the South West Congress of the PDP would rob off on the Lagos State chapter of the party?

It is already robbing off; in about a week or two from now, you will see wonders in Lagos PDP. Tensions will be calmed, we will work in unity and we will be more focussed in the party.

The local governments elections would soon hold in Lagos State, how prepared is your party for the elections?

If I should lie to you I would say we are prepared; we were more focussed on the South West Congress, thank God it is now gone. Our full attention would now be on the local government elections in the state, people are tired of the APC. It is good that we had our South West Congress, when we had it. Now we are focussed, we are about to be one in Lagos PDP. Our common enemy is now the opposition.

APC has been winning elections into the local governments in Lagos State over the years, how will it be different now?

You don’t say that they have been winning local government elections in the past; they have been rigging elections in Lagos State, not only in the local governments. We know their antics and we are ready for them this time around.

Will your party be contesting in the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas in the state?

PDP is a grassroots party, and the biggest party in Africa, so we have our people in every local government in Lagos State.

Will you say the APC has done well in Lagos State in the last 20 years or two years of this administration?

Let me take you to the era of the late former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. He ruled the state for just about four years and you can see his legacy. Go to Lekki to Ajah and Epe Road, he started the projects and he never collected one dime for their construction. The roads are dilapidated now, some people just did some kilometres of roads and started collecting money, milking the citizens, is that true governance, you are there to judge. I leave that for you to judge. A majority of the infrastructural provision in the state are just there, they are not functioning. Go to our hospitals today, you can judge yourself I just need to remind you of these things if you have forgotten. Every succeeding government in the state today is doing the same road, the same project because they are just doing cosmetic surgeries on our roads, roads that would last just only six months. Again, another government will come to do the same road. Thank God for Alhaji Aliko Dangote that is doing the Mile 2 Expressway. A good government would focus on such roads, not the kind of cosmetics things they are doing in Lagos State now. So many things are wrong with the APC government in Lagos State. It is time we stood up and fought for our right; let the real change begin, the real change is in the PDP.

Will you now say the PDP is well positioned to take over in Lagos State and how can this be realised?

If you look at what is happening in Nigeria and Lagos State today, if you have the right of choice, will you pick APC?

Your party has made efforts in past elections, but something happens at the end and your party loses the elections, are you ready to give the APC a run for their money in 2023?

One thing I thank God for this time is that we are getting together. Whatever shortcomings that we had in the party like the rivalry that we have had in the past has been resolved now. Watch out, from today till next week, you will start seeing changes in Lagos PDP, positive changes. People coming together as one, people coming together and being more focussed. That is what you will be seeing in our party and if a party is focused, the next thing is victory.

On the issue of insecurity, which is even affecting the South West now, how best do you think this can be tackled; do we need state police or a new strategy by our military personnel?

I am not all that an admirer of state police, but with what is going on at the federal level, we are saying we have people from the north giving us problems. There is a Yoruba adage that says a witch made noise yesterday and a child dies today, who does not know the killer of the child? The problem is not with the citizens, it is up there. Check our security outfit, there is no other tribe at the top apart from the north and we are having problem from the north. When have you ever seen one herdsman or any other group being arrested or jailed? Even if they are arrested, somebody would get them released. The only thing you will hear is that they have rehabilitated some gang, they have sent them abroad and they have given them money. The next thing is that they will go back and be committing crimes again, so who is fooling who? We don’t have any issue with the security outfits; we have issue with the people directing them. The people at the helm of affairs are the problem of our security. Let’s put square pegs in square holes and round pegs in round holes and we will get things better.

Do you support that power should shift to the South in 2023?

On this power rotation, we have our policies; you can have individual views on it, but there is a principle in the PDP and very soon you will know our stand on it. We have not taken a position on it.

Like this: Like Loading...