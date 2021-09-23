PDP is poised to win Anambra guber –Obiogblu

Dr. Alex Obiogbolu is the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. In this interview with ECHEZONA OKAFOR, he speaks on the chances of the party and its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, among other issues

It is less than two months to Anambra State governorship election, how prepared is your party for the November 6 poll?

We are preparing very well but the level of the preparation would be determined by the outcome. If you are successful, you prepared well. Time is of essence, so we are working round the clock to meet our obligations to canvass to our supporters and the electorate, and convince them on why our candidate and the party is the best platform to provide better governance in Anambra State.

There have been claims by some members of your party that the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government wants to rig the election. Do you share this view?

Well, let’s state something for the records. No party can rig the election unless the major stakeholders in the conduct of the election permits so, and who are the major stakeholders, the umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies that provide security services, which includes the army, police, civil defence corps and other paramilitary organisations. So, if these institutions decide to allow a political party to rig elections, to that extent, the party can rig the election. That we have a transparent, free and fair election is dependent on the transparency and commitment of the security agencies.

Looking at what is happening in the PDP, especially the defection of some of your members; what is the party doing to manage the crises going into the election?

Whatever you see happening in the PDP has been majorly movement at the top. Some people for one interest or the other have decided to walk away from the party, while others, for one reason or the other, have decided to walk into the party. Remember that for those who have chosen to defect from the party, some others have joined us in the party. What I certainly know is that at the base of our party structure, we are still solidified. There is no cause for rancour, rather the party is more united now. Senator Stella Oduah has left but Chief Olisa Metu is still with us and in the National Campaign Council of the PDP.

What are the attributes of your candidate, which stands him out more than the candidates of the other parties?

I have been involved in governance at the state level in the past 30 years. I have been in and out; I have closely monitored and did a critique of past administrations in which I evaluated them and I am able to say what is on the table. So, I will say that majority of my working life has been at the local politics and governance of the state. Governance is not private sector; it is public sector. But there are certain skills you require in governance either in the private or public sector. So, if the skills overlap, some need to be steady. The person who is so profit-oriented can’t manage the public sector.

The three qualities needed to offer good governance revolves around the fact that you need to be strong will. When you make a decision, you must have the political will to follow it up, having weighed the pros and cons why that decision was made. Secondly, you must be a good listener. You must have that intuition to believe that people have something to offer. Once you believe you know it all and you end up talking more than you listen, you will never be a good governor. Thirdly, is you level or ability in administration. Your ability to manage human and natural resources is very importantly.

In a state like Anambra, nine of every 10 citizens believe they have something to offer. Therefore, you must be able to get the best out of them. These three attributes are basic requirements for anyone who is going to make a good governor.

Now, when you put these candidates side by side, you don’t need any soothsayer to tell you that Valentine Ozigbo stands out as one who is a great listener and a patient person. It is evident in the way he has managed the cracks in the PDP. His predecessors were not able to cement the cracks and it shattered such elections. But for him, as the election progresses, he has been able to cement the cracks. We have seen how he was able to manage the private sector, which is both profit, and social oriented. The Transcorp Hilton he managed was not just about the profit and the quality of the business he managed but rather how he used it to generate revenue for the Nigerian economy.

That he turned the company’s fortune around in few years gives one the confidence that he will be able to manage a social organization like Anambra State. He also has the ability to listen and develop human resources. One can’t develop what he does not believe in. With his so many projects, we believe that will take us from nothing to something.

Everything about him tells you that he is geared towards human capital development. So, when you want to do an assessment on who should be a governor, you must have to look at the person’s background and not just where he is coming from. That was indeed what PDP saw before giving him the mandate of the party.

It is alleged that ex-Governor Peter Obi is Ozigbo’s godfather. How true is the claim, and don’t you think that such will impede governance if your party wins the election?

Let us agree first on what we understand by someone being a godfather? If I help you out positively, is it bad? It is unfortunate that we are abusing the word. We all have our man makers who help us build our world, and there is nothing wrong with that. It’s only wrong when it interferes with the running of government. Before one thinks about that, we need to understand who Peter Obi is. Does he look like someone who would want to be on one’s path for any reason? He helped Willie Obiano to become governor; did he stand in his way? What was his problem with Obiano? He said Obiano mismanaged funds. Did he deny it? Obiano did not say it was because he asked him to make someone a permanent secretary or Secretary to the State Government. You can’t rise without a mentor, and I want to have a mentor who will help me rise.

What is your advice to Ndi Anambra as the clock ticks to election day?

My words of encouragement are defined by what I say to young people. I say to them: ‘Failure to decide on who leads you will make you slaves, serving people, who you never wanted to serve. You must come out and take a decision.’ Indifference and non-participation in the electoral process makes them as guilty as the person, who participated in the election process and voted in a bad government. Also, note that the notion of rigging is falsehood and I wish you explain this to people. We have 2.4 million registered voters in Anambra State but in the last election, Obiano won with 233,000 votes.

That was less than 10 per cent of the total number of registered voters. This means that 90 per cent did not vote. With less than 10 per cent, how would one say that the mandate was rigged? I always tell young people that if a thief came to you house to steal and he met N2 million and he took just N200,000, do you think he is a thief ? They usually answer that the thief might be a woman.

So, looking at the last election in the state, I did not witness any rigging. This election can only be rigged if the umpire wants it to be rigged. So, I advise Ndi Anambra to come out and vote, as the only way of rigging this election is to make sure that the people do not vote, so that they can’t write results. The peoples’ votes don’t count not because they are stolen, they don’t count because people don’t vote. Nobody steals any vote; just that the people who are eligible to vote don’t vote.

