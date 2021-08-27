PDP is poised to win Lagos in 2023 –Adams

Chief Adeniyi Adams is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the crisis in the party, forthcoming state congress and his ambition to contest for the state chairmanship of the party, among other issues

Your party is having a leadership crisis over the continuous stay in office of the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, what do you make of the crisis?

Basically, when you look at the crisis, it is not only at the national, we have crises in some states too. You will see that there are some states that are going to have congresses even this year. At the national level, there are issues of the party chairman wanting to return and some people saying he cannot return. Some people are putting forward arguments that look, you can’t be a party chairman and you allow things to go south. We have lost three governors in the last few months. We have lost members of the National Assembly.

Absolutely that gives a lot of concern to people like us, who even love the party, the leaders and elders of the party. Apparently, we really need to understand that those canvassing for the present National Working Committee (NWC) to go have their reasons. It is the same thing with the national chairman and his own people, who are saying that they want him to return.

Even if you want to return, you need to give us a credible platform to exercise our civic rights. So, if you want to return, you cannot tie some people’s hands just because you want to return and you cannot be a judge in your own case.

I think the governors and the elders have taken a very sensible decision and if that decision was not taken, apparently, the party will continue in the crisis and would just give a kind of free field for the opposition. For me, I think that is a very good way to litigations. Some people were canvassing for a caretaker committee but that might lead to litigations considering what is happening in the All Progressives Congress (APC). The only body that can remove a national chairman is the national convention and I think it is a very good way to go.

PDP is preparing for congresses and a national convention as you rightly pointed out; do you think that these processes will resolve the crisis in the party?

We cannot sit on the fence either. Yes, I think in about eight states, we are going to have congresses and my own state Lagos is part of it. Once your time elapses it is either they are bringing in a caretaker committee or there is a convention or congress to say you are going to go back. So, if we don’t want a caretaker committee, then definitely something else must happen which is the convention.

But it depends on how the congresses are held; if it is held in a free, fair and equitable way, apparently even if you lose, you will see that you have lost fairly. Then you won’t have any basis to be aggrieved unlike like what is happening in my state right now, where some people are saying that they are going to write the list. Even in my own local government, some people are thinking of writing the list.

How can you write a list in my own local government? A local government that has a supreme leader like Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele and two people want to sit down somewhere and say they are writing a list, it will not work. We met last week and we trashed that out and we are also not going to encourage parallel congress because we are going to bring everybody on board. That was why I’m talking about equity and fairness and there should also be a channel like an appeal channel where if you feel aggrieved, there is an appeal channel where you can lay your grievances and let them judge it in a very fairway. I think that is going to help a lot.

Lagos PDP is facing leadership crisis; do you think that the forthcoming state congress will restore peace to the party?

Maybe I should take you back to history. There is no question about who is the leader of the party in the state. The leader of the party in the state is Chief Olabode George and nobody has questioned that. He is the apex leader but we also have some other leaders, who will definitely work with him. Governor Seyi Makinde and a few other leaders have come and they are doing a lot.

Even the same Doherty; with a serious emphasis on this, it was Chief Bode George that made all of us. A lot of other people even work for him at the last governorship election because he was an aspirant before Jimi Agbaje became the candidate. And you will see that we had a lot of improvement because he ran before and you can see the difference in the number of votes. That was the first time he got about 750 votes.

If I’m Doherty, I would probably have handled things differently. Nobody is saying that Chief Olabode George is perfect but he is so crucial, when it comes to Lagos PDP. So, I would rather manage the relationship with Chief Bode George than confront him.

I believe strongly that if the relationship had been managed differently, probably we won’t have gotten into this crisis because there was a time when they went to court but Chief Olabode George said they should withdraw the case in court, so that we can sit down. But when the Senator Bukola Saraki- led reconciliation committee came, they had an agreement and they were supposed to have some meetings and what happened after is what you are seeing because even those at the meeting still recognize Bode George as the apex leader and they had some other people like Captain Tunji Shelle. At the end of the day, we are still where we are because of certain things that have gone wrong, which basically is not for public consumption. For me, I think we could have done better in the management of the relationship.

The congress would be coming up any time in September; are you interested in running for the chairmanship of the PDP in Lagos State?

Yes, I am and there are a lot of people out there who want to contest. I’m a founding member of the PDP in Lagos State. I was the director of administration in 1998, when we were responsible for organizing the train trip to the Jos convention that brought Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Also, we organized another train trip to Minna for the inauguration. I was also the director of admin when Prince Adeniji Adele wanted to run but he ended up becoming the deputy governorship candidate to Chief Dapo Sarumi in 1999. I contested the council chairmanship in Eti Osa East Local Council Development Area in 2011. After that, I became the local government chairman for the party in Eti Osa and I was also the Director of Organization and Mobilization for the Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organization in 2015. In 2019, I was also director of state campaign. I’m the outgoing Youth Leader of the state. So, I have the experience but one thing that probably stands me out is that in as much as I’m a Chief Bode George’s boy, one advantage I have over every other aspirant is that I can pick up my phone today and call Jimi Agbaje and he will answer me. I can pick up my phone and call anybody and they will answer me because I have worked with them at one point in time or the other. So, I can be seen more as a bridge-builder. That stands me out aside from my experience, and my greatest constituency is the youth not because I’m the outgoing Youth Leader but because I relate with them a lot. I’m someone, who believes so much in the youth and I have supported them a lot in the past. So, I’m well equipped and I’m prepared. I want to be the state chairman of the party and I want to be the first state chairman, who will lead the party to win the governorship election in Lagos State. How do you plan to restore peace in the party if elected? By being fair and making sure that everything is equitably done. One of the major issues we have in our party and why there will always be a crisis is that some people cannot survive in the mainstream, so they will always at every point in time want division to occur. They believe that if there is division, they will hide under a particular group and seek something they do not deserve but because it is going to be said, give it to a particular group and maybe they are just a few people and because they can make noise. The other issue is that we have different reasons why we are in politics but there is so much indiscipline in this party and discipline must be restored. For instance, there is somebody who left for APC, came back from and he is even vying for a state executive office in my local government. That person has not even been formally accepted into the party at the ward level. What the constitution says is that you have to write and they must accept you. That has not been done but he thinks that just because he has somebody somewhere, he will have his way. We are not going to accept that. Lagos people are waiting for us. When I talk to people they will say Niyi we know you but you need to go and put your house in order. And that house we must put in order and they keep complaining that it is a leadership problem, saying Chief Bode George is the problem, Doherty is the problem and Dr Dominic is the problem but what of the followers. It is actually a followership problem more than a leadership problem. So, they should leave the elders they have played their own role. So, indiscipline must be totally eradicated.

Do you think that you are popular enough to win the chairmanship of PDP in Lagos State despite?

There is a difference between being popular and being famous. Famous is for you to be known, while popular is for you to be known and liked. For me, I’m very sure I’m more than popular. The initial complaint was that Niyi would not have the time and Niyi is always travelling but I am around now and almost every other aspirant is going back into their shells because I’m treating it as if I want to be governor. I’m campaigning and going to every local government, seeing all the leaders. I don’t want to use six months to select rift, when I emerge as chairman, so I want people to gravitate towards me almost immediately.

Do you think your party would be ready for the 2023 governorship election in the state?

It is not just that are we going to be ready, is actually that we are going to win the election. We don’t need to discuss our strategy but we know the weaknesses of the opposition. So, we want to take advantage of the weaknesses. We know their worth, so all we need is unity.

