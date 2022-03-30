PDP is ready to rescue Nigeria in 2023 –Bode George

Chief Olabode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on the party’s bid to win the 2023 presidential election, the presidential ambition of a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the planned re-opening of the Lekki Toll Gate, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You seem to speak the mind of many Lagosians on the issue of reopening of Lekki Toll Gate, which was closed as a result of the #EndSARS protest, but the challenge is whether the state government is listening to the cries and pains of the people…

You know that when the event of October 20, 2020 happened, the government of Lagos State went into some quiet before they set up the panel. The panel went on and on, CNN even got involved and they internationalized the whole thing. The panel submitted its report and the report was genuine and honest but they abused even the respectable and responsible justice who was the chairperson of the committee. But what she saw was what they reported in the report. They wanted to discountenance the report completely and bury it.

So, I was not surprised that they have been quiet for a while and now if you are genuinely respectable, responsible for the people’s welfare; is this the appropriate time to add more burden to the people? We thought they have almost kept it away and throw it into the archive but now they have started and this is an election year. We are already in the trenches and there is no turning back.

It will be an election issue and let me remind them that the procedure of voting in the past is no longer the same now. When you vote, it is electronically captured and we expect results within three hours after closing of voting because we will keep monitoring them online. They should make sure that it is done like it is done in a civilized world. Let the will of the people prevail and that was why I said it will be an election matter.

If you think that you have been elected to reduce the burden of the people but you decided to do the opposite, the people will respond during elections. What is democratic governance all about? It is shortly defined; it is the management by those people whom you have been elected to manage the resources of that land for your benefit.

Lagos State government has announced the date for the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate. Between now and the date, what do you think the people can do to stop the process?

If you look at it from that perspective and they are not doing that. Then, we have a right to see you want to start this mess, we haven’t gone to sleep, we thought you have forgotten it, we will use all legitimate means, including going to court. I’m not a lawyer but we will engage lawyers to fight these people. We will not accept it and the people of Lagos cannot. Whether you are a rich man or a poor man, who is happy? Even all those micro-credit businesses selling things, the cost of diesel, how do you manage? The cost of transportation, thank God they have driven the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), let them be disbanded forever.

So, maybe the transporters would now adjust accordingly and make sure that they take the burden out of the people. I was happy when I listened to the governor say he would comply with the order from the federal. You know that some jokers who have been collecting this free money are saying they have their independence from the federal. In fact, in America today, because the pump price is shooting up because of this war in Ukraine, the congress decided and the president is looking up to opening their reserve in order to reduce the price but rather than trying to reduce the pain on the people, these jokers are thinking of increasing the burden by paying more at the toll gates.

Does it make sense in an election year? Let the people turn out in millions and tell them that enough is enough because the power resides in the people. The responsibility of any government is to alleviate the pain of the people. Why are you in government if you are just to serve your wife, serve your son, serve your Iyaloja and all that nonsense.

We have been shouting and they are still using Alpha Beta Consulting to collect humongous amount of money from our treasury. Where else is it done in the world? And the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not done anything.

The former managing director of Alpha Beta Consulting came out with a report and everybody is keeping quiet. The governor of Anambra that just left office, they grabbed him, but all that Tinubu has been doing in Lagos, they cannot invite him to come and explain. When I said it, they say I’m political. Now, the man who worked for him has exposed him. For God’s sake, justice is blindfolded with a scale and a sword. Nobody is above the law. So, we will take the necessary steps. We will go to court and let them adjudicate and if we are going to fight it all the way to Supreme Court, we sure will.

Would it be right to say that the bid to reopen the toll gate is a form of desperation on the part of the government because it is an election year?

No, it is a total disregard to what is defined as democratic practice. I defined it and if you go out campaigning to the people, you are asking them to trust you, that you will go there to serve them. You will make sure that you utilize the resources of that land for their benefit, not for yourself, not for Mrs. Senator, not for Iyaloja, and not for the only one controlling the signage of Lagos.

What are all these? Now they have increased his money about three weeks ago by N2.5 billion. The Alpha Beta money went up again by N2.5 billion; how? That N2.5 billion can alleviate the sufferings of young people in my local government.

Where are the jobs? Where are his factories and where is he making money from. We are saying it here and everybody is thinking that I hate him. I don’t hate him, we are saying facts. If you can grab Willie Obiano a day after he left government, what about the man in Lagos.

He claims that he is even richer than Osun State, what does he do for a living? These are issues that are necessary because nowhere in the world would it be allowed to go on like this. We are saying it because we know that these are facts. As I said, we are watching and we will not call people to come and riot.

They can demonstrate if they want but we will go to court to seek redress. And I hope the judiciary would be kind enough to listen to facts because whatever they decide, we will follow the three steps all the way to Supreme Court and Nigeria will not be different because that is the legitimate cause we can take and they should be ready for it. As a retired General, my pension is N200,000 every 30 days. Now look at the cost of flying to Abuja.

If you decide to go to Abuja as a retired General to and fro, 50 or 60 per cent of your income is gone. We served this country meritoriously with everything God gave us to make sure that this country remains united that but then you look at it, one man just increased his take home through Alpha Beta by N2.5 billion in 30 days and you think all is well? Even if he stands at that toll gate and say he will pay for everybody, they will think of him. What does he want to do with this money, what does he want to do with all these senseless acquisitions? Now, Tinubu is moving around Nigeria, telling people that he wants to be the president of this country. Are we all sleeping? You know that the moment you throw yourself to the ring, it is our inalienable right to examine you and find out the kind of person you are before people can even accept you to contest.

Thank God we have a new electoral process of voting because they will always tell you that we are always winning in Lagos. Indeed, they have been winning through manipulation. I want to plead with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that 2023 is a golden opportunity that will take us from this doldrums we are back to the level where we are highly respected as a nation, not a peril country.

Where is that giant of Africa? Today, they will invite Rwanda, what is the total population of Rwanda? They have been talking about Ghana to us and there is no corner of this country that God has not endowed with one resource or the other. Why are we killing ourselves? I’m 77 going to 78 years old, what is it that I’m looking for? My great-grand uncle started politics in Nigeria in 1918 and he didn’t discriminate between North and South.

He was trying to unite Nigeria, so that we can get independence. These guys are not more educated than us. My uncle was an academic gift to this country, and he was on his return to Lagos from Kano, trying to unite everybody. He had pneumonia and he died. So, we are following in his footsteps and all will be well in this country.

Many Nigerians are hoping that PDP will rescue them in 2023; how ready is your party ahead of the general election?

Like I said before we started, it was a glorifying and a fresh breath when I went to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of PDP because I have not been in Abuja for four years. When I got there, the NEC meeting was like a rebirth of our party in that National Convention in Jos in 1999. I was happy and those who are still alive were there. There is hope.

The PDP is back and the discussions and the way they managed the party meetings with all the fireworks, of course, you would expect fireworks because that is the essence of a democratic meeting. People will explain themselves from all sides but it was in an atmosphere of friendliness. I was so happy with the way it ended. We thought it was going to end in crisis and that we are on the precipice but it was rejuvenating.

The discussions were robust, they were highly enlightened, they were academic and they gave everybody that sense of belonging. It is a fresh breath for our country. Yes, there is no political party without disagreement because we all cannot sleep and face the same direction, we have different opinions but let the majority present their cases and we will all look at them.

But once a decision is taken by the party, it becomes sacrosanct and I must tell you that I was happy I went to that meeting. We all went back to those days when the founding fathers came out to establish this party, they gave this country a gift that as long as we go in that part, no part of this country whether majority or minority would go home without anything. Everybody would go home with something.

They divided Nigeria into six geopolitical zones. The geopolitical zone is not in our constitution but for purposes of management. And they came up with six geopolitical positions, the president, vice president, senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary to Government of the Federation and the national chairman of the party. So, no zone whether you are majority or minority will go back home with zero. You will remember that in the First Republic, the majority had their way, while minorities were onlookers in the North.

It was the same thing in the South and that created friction that went up all the way to the coup and civil war. We don’t want PDP to die. 1999 was the first time in the history of Nigeria we had a political party that shows the colours from the southern end to the savannah in the North. All the others since inception had been always tribal parties.

Unlike the contraption called All Progressives Congress (APC) that joined everybody together and you can see it playing out now in the party. APC is a contraption and congregation of strange bedfellows. When they started, they did not believe in zoning but to convince Nigerians now, they are the first to say they have zoned the presidency to this and chairmanship to that.

Even the small positions in the party, all have been zoned because that is the thinking of the country right now. Democracy is not a 100-metre dash race but it is a continuum and we will keep on building when we see mistakes we will revisit it and remodel it to move forward.

Do you believe the opinion by some people that former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is pressurising the PDP to give him the presidential ticket?

The party is a national party and a very dynamic party. It is not the property of any individual. Former Vice President Atiku has his inalienable right to contest. The PDP has not told anyone not to contest because that would be fighting against your right as a Nigerian. But it is also part of the principles of our party that zoning and rotation are the cannel and the mainstay of this party.

It was through that we were able to continuously manage Nigeria for 16 years uninterrupted. But now the mistakes have been made and we have gone back to tell ourselves the home truth and that is why I said it was a gift from the founding fathers that this will bring that semblance of oneness and it is not a novella.

So, let us continue to build on that sense of belonging ‘Turn by Turn Nigeria Ltd.’ It is very simple and he has a right to do whatever he wants to do but zoning is one of the principles of our party constitution. It was stated unequivocally that zoning and rotation must always be adhered to. So, let the party pronounce it.

Someone said the South has ruled for 14 years and the North, for two years under the present dispensation…

Is President Buhari from the South- East or Lagos State? So, you see, it is a new dimension because in the future too, there could be a situation where it can happen in the South; so what do you do? Let us tell truth to power and that is the essence of this zoning committee that the party has set up.

There is a video circulating of Tinubu attacking you that if you want to relocate after he becomes president that you are free to relocate, what is your comment on it?

What does that got to do with the price of milk? I tell you that if I want to relocate, I would be 78 years going to 79 years but I’m happy the president has signed the new electoral bill into law. But if by whatever chance he gets to the Villa, I won’t be part of this country and I’m not joking. I can go to Ghana, live ther and be watching you with a binocular from afar.

There is Alpha Beta in Lagos, he will create some other betas somewhere else to carry your money and everything. His wife would be Senate President, his son would be governor of Lagos, and his daughter would be Iyaloja of Nigeria. What has he done to prove that he deserves to be honoured by anybody in this country? There is nothing personal.

In fact, my niece, Deola Macaulay called me and said uncle you know some of their people are saying that Bola gives me money, let him bring the money I will tell him to follow me to Lagos Island because people who are hungry are there. I grew up there and I went to that popular school, St John’s Primary School, Aroloya and played local football there. I grew up there, not in Ikoyi but we thank God today that we are educated.

Money is not everything. It is your character that matters. So, let them have that honour and the fear of the Almighty God to redistribute this stolen money back to the people, to educate them, to have a first-class healthcare programme in this country, good roads, good life for everybody and guarantee three square meals for our children.

I will relocate and I’m not kidding about it. Any day they announce that Tinubu has won the election, I will leave here and go and hide somewhere and live my life quietly because the Almighty God tells us that we have three scores and 10 to live. So, if God makes you reach 70, the rest of your life, you are already in the departing lounge and they can call your flight anytime.

What is your opinion on the last state congress that took place in Lagos and how far has the appeal committee gone in addressing the fallout?

It was the most shambolic thing I have ever seen and I kept worrying about the place honour. It doesn’t matter to me who becomes whatever but go on the part of justice. The governor they sent to be the chairman of the congress met me and spoke to me as a leader; he told me everything he could and I listened to him. We accepted because the leader of the party in the South- West had been here severally, meeting with the leaders. And they came with the list they created at the ward level but the man who created it and managed the ward congress had been declared illegal by the court of law. Thank God that we have consensus, indirect and direct process of election.

Consensus is legitimate and so we all met and did the consensus. He met me and he called the other fellow, I won’t mention his name and said he is the one disassociating himself from the party. There is no basis for it because it is not my personal property and if I don’t believe anymore in that party, I will go back to my house. I don’t know what they are looking for.

I’m challenging them and I also want the media to also find out if there is anybody at any level who is my son, my daughter, my relation or my brother or my whatever from all the 20 local governments and the 245 wards in Lagos State. That is not leadership, why should it be, why should I put my own son or brother for what? Tell me if I have been to any local government to canvass for votes for anybody; that is not leadership.

You decided to do elections because people disagreed on consensus; did you reverse back to the leaders? But he said some leaders agreed to it and who are those leaders that I have no knowledge about? What is it that you call leadership? But when it comes to financing the party and supporting the party, they know where the leader is.

So, who are those leaders that congregated with him? So, it was a complete charade and they have made their representations. I’m talking publicly now because the chairman told us that they would revisit Lagos and I want to appeal to them and the public, I have put down these four pillars, let justice flow like a river and truth like an ocean that can never go dry. If we cannot manage ourselves at that small level, how can we tell Nigerians that we are ready for change? We are not saying support Bode George, I’m just an individual and I will go. I have told them that my retirement time is next year and if it comes earlier, so be it.

