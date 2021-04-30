PDP is ready to take back South-West in 2023 –Kuye

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recent zonal congress of the party, forthcoming council election in Lagos State and rising insecurity in Nigeria, among other issues

What really transpired at the recent South-West zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

We have been saying that we want a very peaceful congress; thank God the process was very peaceful contrary to some people’s opinion that heads were going to roll. It came and it has gone peacefully; there is no other crisis in the South-West PDP. There is a winner but in political terms, there is no winner no loser and no victor no vanquished. PDP is one family; that is the most important thing. I think by now that the PDP in South-West is in place, we will face the business of politics in the zone and make sure that we extend our reign from Oyo State to the other five remaining states come 2023 elections. Now that the leadership and stakeholders at the national are diligent in doing their job to move around to ensure that everybody is carried along, it is a sign to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it is going to be tough for them in 2023. We understand the antics of the APC as far as South-West is concerned. We know what is happening and we saw them with some of their fifth columnists working for them in the PDP. But now that we have scaled the hurdle of the congress, I think we are sitting down for real political business and it is going to be a very tough and serious challenge for the APC in the South-West.

One significant incident took place at the congress; ex-Governor Ayo Fayose conceded to Governor Seyi Makinde. What is the implication of this to South-West PDP?

There are no two ways to it. He has to concede because among all the zonal congresses, that of the South-West was the most transparent. You saw Senator Chris Anyanwu, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and some other highly placed stakeholders in the party. They were at the helm of the conduct congress, so Fayose has no reason to say that the congress wasn’t free and fair. I heard him say one or two things; that he conceded because of one thing or the other. It is a lie because the congress was purely transparent, so he should concede. If he does anything otherwise, I’m not saying he can’t go to court but we will tag him as an agent of APC working in PDP, and we have been saying it from day one. So, he should use the congress to cleanse himself of all these insinuations.

Fayose also said that it was only 13 votes that Makinde’s camp used in defeating his candidate despite all the support from chieftains of the party in South-West?

How can anybody manipulate such congress? The figures will tell you what actually happened there. Accreditation was done; the number of people accredited was announced in the open. Thereafter, voting started. So, how could he be shouting manipulation; from where? We are even expected to query those figures because we know our strength. Our strength is not 343 because out of that 675, we can boast of about 500 votes to defeat them. We can purely boast of nothing less than 500 votes but you can see the figure, how it fell from 500 to 343. At worst, we understand that we won, so there is no need to query the figure whatsoever. Even if it is one vote, we have won and it is the winner who takes all. Immediately the chairman won, all other officials queued to the winning camp. So, that is the problem that he has. If he contests that election 300 times, he will fail because he does not have that strength.

Fayose recently said if Arapaja refused to be an inclusive chairman, he will form a parallel executive. How would you react to that comment?

It is not possible! He will be treated as an enemy of the party if he does that. There are no two ways to it because you cannot administer what you cannot do. Arapaja is the one that was elected, so he knows the best for the benefit of all members of the party in the South-West. If Fayose is making an unnecessary comment that he will form a parallel exco, who will recognize him, where is he going to get recognition from? He is only boasting because he has boasted more than six months before the congress that he will win but at the end of the day, he did not win a single seat out of the 22 offices. He is not a serious-minded person; if he does that he will be treated as an enemy of the party and nothing will happen.

What is the implication of South- West PDP unity in politics as regards the politics of the zone?

Immediately after the congress was concluded, there was unity in the family of PDP, so there is ongoing alignment here and there and everybody is talking to each other on how to move the party forward. The problem with Fayose is that he is not a straight forward person. A majority of those following him know that he cannot lead them to the Promised Land because he cannot win an election. If he starts bragging again, he will be treated the way he will not like. Let him go and swallow the bitter pill of that defeat and wait for another four years.

Now that Fayose has conceded; does it mean that the chairman of PDP in Lagos State, Deji Doherty, will return to the party’s secretariat?

Doherty as far as party management is concerned is zero but why anybody cannot come into Doherty’s case is that it is a different one. The matter is in court and any matter that has to do with the court; even if the party at the national level will ever come into it; it is until the matter is finally determined. However, the party can intervene and allow the sides to withdraw the matter from court. But Doherty has not even been working in that direction. So, that is what is holding the matter. Doherty is not a team player and he is not even ready to work with anybody. That is why a majority of the delegates did not vote for them because they cannot win. Ninety per cent of delegates from Lagos State voted for Arapaja. So, he is just a figurehead; an armchair chairman.

What if Doherty concedes and seeks peace; will the party accept him, especially someone like your leader, Chief Bode George?

It will be better for him to do that. I know that a majority of the people fighting him will down tools; that I know very well. But he is not ready. Doherty believes that because he is a state chairman, he is next to God and nobody will ever take that from him.

Local government elections in Lagos State have been scheduled for July, how prepared is PDP for the polls?

I will refer you to Doherty because he is the state chairman of the party. So, I think he has the answer. When you go to him, he will give you the answer. I’m not in a position to give you that answer. Let him tell you how ready and prepared he is for the election, somebody that ran away from the state secretariat for more than a year; operating from his personal office.

But your camp accused him of embezzling funds raised from the sale of forms during the senatorial and state House of Assembly bye-elections in the state. Now that you are heading into another election in which money would be raised through the sale of forms, how is the party going to manage such situation?

Well, I asked you to meet him which is on one hand and the national on the other hand. So, whatever the National Working Committee (NWC) comes up with is best for us. But for Doherty, go to him and ask him about how prepared he is for the coming council election. He will start fabricating all kinds of lies and on the day of the election, and he will come to the point of zero.

What do you make of the current state of insecurity in Nigeria?

It is nothing to write home about. In fact, we are only talking about governance in Nigeria, nobody is in charge. Nigeria is empty and we have lost leadership. The problem is that nobody is directly in charge of affairs in Nigeria. We are in a state of hopelessness, particularly with the ministers. When Minister A goes this way, Minister B will go the other way because there is no central coordination in the presidency and that has been the cause of failures in this nation. You can see that the security situation getting bad on a daily basis. Just recently, a team of bandits went to a private university and abducted some students from the school. This happens on a daily basis and we keep hearing the Chief of Army Staff saying they have killed some of the insurgents. Money that was allocated for the purchase of equipment cannot be accounted for. Would you believe that all the equipment the military are using now are the ones Jonathan purchased since 2015? No new equipment has been bought by this administration and every year, they budget billions of naira for security, where are all these monies? There is no equipment for the military to fight terrorists and bandits. That is why we are now left in our imagination of what is actually going on in the country. It is obvious now that this government cannot assure us of our safety, security and food and water on our table. That is why I said there is nobody in charge of affairs again in this country.

