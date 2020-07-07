PDP: Ize-Iyamu not fit to be governor

Onyekachi Eze ABUJA The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is not fit to hold office as governor following his admittance that he was expelled from the university.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that Ize-Iyamu admitted that he was expelled from the university, adding the people of Edo State are no longer in doubt regarding issues surrounding his personality.

The party furthernotedformer APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, disclosed that the expulsion by a panel was led the current Chairman of the Presidential Advisory CommitteeAgainstCorruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay.

“Moreover, Nigerians are still waiting for Ize-Iyamu to address why, according to the former APC National Chairman, he did not attend Law School as well as why Oshiomhole described him as a person that is only good for ‘night meetings’ and should not be entrusted with the governorship of Edo State.

“Certainly, Edo State, at this critical time, does not deserve a governor who will pull her backward by being weighed down by huge moral burden of daily excuses and explanations on issues and allegations of misdeeds.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the APC is now stuck with a candidate that is burdened by a huge image problem; a candidate who has no message or any blueprint to develop the state; who does not enjoy the support of the people but that of a few individuals, whose interest is only to gain access to the coffers of the state,” PDP added.

It stated that the people of Edo State have already settled for the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, noting that his achievements in office were testimonials to his love and commitment to the development of the state and wellbeing of the people. “In the last four years,

Governor Obaseki has initiated and executed programmes and policies that have revived the state’s productive sectors, elevated the living standard of the people.

Like this: Like Loading...